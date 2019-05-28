Emily Ratajkowski Sizzles In Nothing But A Loose Towel On Instagram

On Tuesday, Emily Ratajkowski proved that she looks stunning all the time, even when she’s just stepped out of the shower. The 27-year-old model took to Instagram to upload a post-shower selfie, leaving little to the imagination in just a loose towel in the snap.

One recent photo shared to Ratajkowski’s Instagram Stories feed shows her posing for a close-up shot of her makeup-free face. The model is covered only by a white towel around her chest, one that reveals a hint of cleavage as she leans toward the camera. Meanwhile, her dark, wet hair is wrapped up in another towel, exposing small gold hoop earrings attached to her ears. She gives the camera a sultry gaze as she rests her cheek on her shoulder.

The image was originally shared as a standalone image — rather than content for Instagram Stories — before being removed from the platform.

“Fresh out the [shower head emoji],” Emily had written in the caption.

The photo had garnered over 77,000 likes within half an hour of having been posted. In the caption, fans had left the Gone Girl actress a lot of love.

“U look so amazing!” one user had gushed, while another had said that Ratajkowski was “so beautiful.”

“This girl,” one person had remarked, having added heart-eyed emoji.

Last week, the model stunned Instagram with a few mirror selfies from her appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon. Ratajkowski posed in an ultra-tight orange ribbed dress, one featuring long sleeves and a dangerously low plunge in the back. She showed off her toned booty for the camera as she gazed into the mirror, leaning up against the counter as she did so. In a similar photo, she gently played with her hair while gazing into the mirror.

Aside from her typical selfies and modeling photos, Ratajkowski’s Instagram feed is now filled with photos of another important part of her life — her new puppy, Colombo. The actress debuted the new addition to her family — a scruffy black and brown little pup — with her husband, Sebastian Bear-McClard, on May 11.

“Everyone out here having babies (Kim, Megan, Amy) but we got a new special guy ourselves,” she captioned an Instagram photo of the three of them. “It’s a boy! Meet Colombo.”

She and Colombo have been inseparable ever since. The pup has been photographed with his new owner while out to lunch, while shopping, and even while appearing on the Tonight Show on May 24, per NBC. Ratajkowski went live on the talk show with the little guy in her lap, and she couldn’t help but rave about him.

“I’ve wanted to take this step for a while. I’ve been taking care of [Colombo] and loving it. I sing to him, I have a whole playlist,” she admitted to Fallon. “It’s totally changed my life.”