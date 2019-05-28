Matt Baier, Ex Of ‘Teen Mom OG’ Star Amber Portwood, And His Wife Welcome Child, She Files For Child Support

Amber Portwood’s ex-fiance, Matt Baier, has reportedly welcomed another baby. According to Starcasm, Matt and his wife Jennifer Conlon welcomed a son into the world earlier this year. The report also states that his wife has filed for child support. According to the report, Matt was served with the paperwork in March, and there is a hearing scheduled for July.

Fans of Teen Mom OG know Matt from his days of dating Amber Portwood. He appeared on the reality television show alongside Amber, and the two had planned on getting married. Although the two didn’t have any children together, it was revealed last year that Amber had suffered a miscarriage while with Matt. She opened up about it on an episode of Teen Mom OG while talking to Kristina Anderson, who is now married to Amber’s ex-boyfriend (and father of her daughter) Gary Shirley.

Matt Baier than spoke to Radar Online and opened up about the miscarriage.

“It was a really difficult time for both of us. Even now, it’s difficult to think about. I promised her a long time ago that anything that happened in our private life would stay private until she wanted to discuss it.”

Amber and Matt appeared on Marriage Boot Camp: Reality Stars. The two appeared on the show in an attempt to fix their relationship, but things ended up going a different way. While filming on the show, Amber met her current boyfriend, Andrew Glennon, who was working behind the scenes. The two announced their relationship in August 2017 and revealed not too long after that they were expecting a child together.

Amber welcomed her son in May 2018, and she and Andrew recently celebrated his first birthday. As for Matt, he also moved on from Amber after Marriage Boot Camp: Reality Stars. According to Starcasm, he got married in November 2017 in Las Vegas.

Matt spoke to E! News after getting married and revealed they kept it private since his wife was not in the public eye. However, he did reveal that things with her felt “right.”

“It was one of those situations where it just kind of felt like the right thing. We really get each other. We both have overcome a lot of stuff. It felt like the right thing to do. It just kind of happened that way.”

Amber Portwood has been sharing her life on MTV for nearly a decade. Viewers have watched it through her ups and downs, including her relationship with Matt Baier. The new season of the show will premiere on MTV on June 10.