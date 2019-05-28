‘The Young And The Restless’ Recap For Tuesday: Rey Gets A Big Job Offer

The Young and the Restless recap for Tuesday, May 28, brings heartbreak as the Abbotts move Dina into a facility. Plus, Nick has an offer for Rey — and Cane moves forward with his life.

Cane (Daniel Goddard) and Michael (Christian LeBlanc) met, and Cane signed his divorce papers. Michael let Cane know that he was mentioned in Neil’s (Kristoff St. John) will, so Cane agreed to show up at Devon’s (Bryton James). According to The Inquisitr, Lily (Christel Khalil) will not be happy about Cane’s inclusion at the gathering.

Meanwhile, Dina (Marla Adams) told Traci (Beth Maitland) that she doesn’t like the GPS bracelet she must wear. Later, Ashley (Eileen Davidson) arrived, and Dina didn’t know who she was. Jack (Peter Bergman) and Abby (Melissa Ordway) got there — and later, Kyle (Michael Mealor) came in. Dina begged for Kyle’s help, and he was shocked, especially since he didn’t realize what his family had decided to do to ensure Dina’s safety. Dina went to pack, and the rest of the group told Kyle that they had to move Dina into a facility. When they went to find her, Dina was gone — and she’d left her bracelet behind. Traci stayed home while everybody else went hunting for Dina.

Cane stopped by to tell Traci about his divorce papers, and she opened up to him about her worry over Dina. He listened to her, and in the end, Cane hugged Traci. Later, Jack found Dina in the park with Tessa (Cait Fairbanks). Dina agreed to go to the facility, as long as Tessa would visit her. Tessa made plans to perform for Dina at her new home. Later, at Society, Abby thanked Tessa for helping with Dina. Abby offered to smooth things over with Devon.

At Sharon’s (Sharon Case), she and Rey (Jordi Vilasuso) enjoyed some time together. Then, Mariah (Camryn Grimes) showed up. She was surprised to see that Rey had moved in with her mother. Mariah and Sharon went to lunch at Society in advance of Neil’s (Kristoff St. John) will reading. Nikki (Melody Thomas Scott) and Nick (Joshua Morrow) also ate at Society. It turns out that Nick had told his mother about Adam’s (Mark Grossman) demands. Nick warned Sharon away from Adam, and then Nikki made some snarky comments when she heard that Rey had moved in. After lunch, Nick went to Sharon’s to offer Rey the position of head of security at Dark Horse, and he also got Rey involved in some personal matters regarding Adam.

Everybody began gathering at Devon’s, and Cane updated Nikki about his divorce from Lily.

Jack and Ashley realized that things would never be the same after their heartbreaking decision about Dina.