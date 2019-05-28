‘Jersey Shore’ Star Shows Off Insane Body In Only A Towel On Instagram

One of the stars of the MTV series Jersey Shore just posted a photo to their Instagram account where they showed off their insane body in only a towel, thrilling their followers with the sexy pic.
Vinny Guadagnino currently stars in the series A Double Shot At Love on MTV, where he is in search of a relationship with a woman who can adapt to living in the spotlight of a reality television star. He has parlayed his celebrity into a gig as a guest performer alongside Chippendales dancers at the Rio All-Suites Hotel and Casino in Las Vegas, Nevada, and in a sexy series of scenarios.
In the photo, Guadagnino is seen in a shower wearing only a towel to cover himself.
The photo shows off the reality star’s ripped body, a feat he achieved by following a keto diet. Healthline reported that a ketogenic diet is a low-carb, high-fat diet. The reduction of carbs puts the body into ketosis, which forces the body into a metabolic state and burns fat for energy.
Over the past several years, Guadagnino has followed the strict eating regimen and has promoted this way of eating as one of the best choices he has ever made for himself, and he is thrilled with the results he has achieved for his body between the diet and everyday workouts.
The sexy celebrity has completely changed his image since he first appeared on Jersey Shore at the age of 21. Vinny was billed as the anti-guido, although he was from Staten Island, New York, and he was Italian. Compared to his spray-tanned and gold-chained counterparts, he was quite pale and new to the Jersey Shore party scene.
Fasted workouts every day. I love burning fat in the morning with nothing in my stomach . I do drink a lot of water or have a bit of espresso before …then get after a nice moderate workout with cardio /calisthenics / weights … it’s not a bodybuilder workout .. this is what I do because it makes me feel good , stay lean, and works for me .. it also makes that meal I have after soo much better ???? …. also my last meal is hours before i go to sleep … so that’s a lot of time where my body is fasting , burning stored fat , and repairing itself #ketoguido
Flash forward over 10 years since he first appeared on the now-iconic MTV show and Guadagnino looks every bit the guido, billing himself now as the Keto Guido with an Instagram page to prove it.
Entertainment Tonight reported that Guadagnino recently noted that his reality television show fame has parlayed itself into many opportunities, including the Chippendales limited gig. It has also afforded him the opportunity to meet lots of available women, something this somewhat shy and self-proclaimed mama’s boy has alluded to as one of the best perks of being on television.
Guadagnino noted in an interview with Boomer and Gio during their radio show on WFAN-AM that he has “probably” slept with over 500 women. He also admitted that the number “could be” well over 1,000.
I usually keep the “entertainment” side of my career off this page but figured this shirtless pic might be appropriate for the #ketoguido page…. i don’t have the best body in the world nor am i a pro body builder, but over the last 5 years cutting out sugar,processed bread,pasta, grains , etc… that I’ve been eating my whole life and trading it in for veggies, protein and healthy natural FAT has kept me in shape and drastically improved my physical and mental health … people make 10000 excuses why Keto is bad for you, not sustainable , is a fad , etc.. (and it may not work for some specific people’s health) but those just might be excuses because we’re so addicted to bread and sugar . Cut that shit out and eat a grass fed ribeye and some grilled veggies … #ketoguido
Today, the reality star revealed to ET that he is more likely to return to either his home or hotel room if he is on the road and stay in to watch Netflix, hence his search for a stable relationship on A Double Shot at Love, which he appears alongside pal Paul “Pauly D” DelVecchio.
A Double Shot at Love airs Thursdays on MTV.