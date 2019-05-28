Kylie Jenner Reveals Stormi’s Sushi Obsession, ‘She Eats All The Edamame’

Kylie Jenner’s 15-month-old daughter Stormi appears to be a sushi lover. The Kylie Skin CEO’s friend Heather Sanders shared a vlog revealing all the details, as People reported on May 27.

Footage showed Sanders joined by the 21-year-old at high-end Japanese eatery Nobu. The celebrity-adored hotspot is a known haunt for the Kardashian-Jenners. As it would seem, though, Nobu doesn’t just host adults. Kylie outlined that her daughter Stormi Webster is a huge fan.

“Stormi loves sushi. I’ll take her to Nobu… I don’t feed her anything raw, but she just loves edamame. They’ll bring the whole thing of edamame. She will not stop until it’s all gone. She eats all the edamame.”

“She’ll eat a whole bowl of soy sauce rice,” Kylie added.

Kylie also revealed how she first came to adore sushi. She said that her affinity for the Japanese dish didn’t arrive until middle school and stated that her relatives didn’t eat sushi. The youngest Kardashian-Jenner was, however, drawn to explore the food because her best friend used to eat sushi with her family on a weekly basis. While Jenner is now a giant fan, Sanders was proving to be a first-timer in the video.

“I feel like sushi, if you don’t grow up on it, it’s kind of like an acquired thing,” Kylie told Heather.

Media scrutiny on Kylie and her baby has been intense ever since Stormi’s arrival was announced back in February 2018. Her arrival was unexpected as Kylie hadn’t confirmed a pregnancy. She also disappeared from the Hollywood circle as her pregnancy progressed. With no public appearances and little in the way of social media updates save Kylie Cosmetics promotions, pregnancy rumors were rife. Despite them, the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star did not state that she was with child.

Contrasting her coy behaviors and secretive nature in the run-up to Stormi’s arrival, Kylie’s life as a mother is now an open book. Kylie regularly updates her Instagram with pictures or videos of Stormi.

“The best thing I’ve ever done, my greatest role in this life” was the caption to Kylie’s Mother’s Day Instagram post this year.

Loading...

Stormi’s father is Astroworld rapper Travis Scott. While Kylie and Travis aren’t married, their relationship is a high-profile one. The Kylie Cosmetics founder now walks around with a very visible diamond ring on her engagement finger. However, she has not announced an engagement. The couple calling each other “hubby” and “wifey” on social media remains a hot topic.

Fans wishing to stay up to date with Kylie and Stormi should tune into weekly episodes of Keeping Up With the Kardashians.