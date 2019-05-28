The Short List Of Potential Godparents For Royal Baby Archie

Prince Harry and Megan Markle have a list of possible godparents for their newborn son.

Now that the world has met the newest royal baby, Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor, his parents are now focusing on his christening. Where will Baby Archie be christened, and who will Prince Harry and Megan Markle pick as godparents?

It looks like the Duke and Duchess of Sussex have settled on a place, according to Vanity Fair. Baby Archie will likely be christened this summer at St. George’s Chapel, where Prince Harry and Megan Markle were married less than a year ago.

Traditionally, a royal baby is christened two or three months after birth, which means the event will likely happen this summer.

The next question is: Who? Who will Prince Harry and Megan Markle pick as godparents? There’s a short list of people, reports People, including:

Jessica Mulroney

As Markle’s best friend and personal stylist, Mulroney could be high on the godparent list. Mulroney’s children, twin 8-year-old boys, John and Brian, and 5-year-old daughter Ivy, were in the Markel’s royal wedding just last year.

Princess Eugenie

Prince Harry’s first cousin, Princess Eugenie, have remained close throughout childhood, making her a contender for the title of godmother. Both People and Vanity Fair mention the royal A-lister as a likely choice.

Priyanka Chopra

Chopra and Markel met back in 2016 at a celebrity dinner.

“We bonded as actors,” Chopra told People. “We just became friends, like two girls would.”

Both Markel and Chopra are newlyweds. Chopra, who held the lead role in Quantico, recently married Nick Jonas.

Serena Williams

The renowned tennis star and new mom to one-year-old, Olympia, was one of the first visitors to meet Baby Archie, as per The Inquisitr. Williams, along with her husband and daughter, stopped by Frogmore Cottage on their way to the French Open. Williams posted this picture to Instagram during the visit, according to Harper’s BAZAAR.

Williams and Markle met at the Super Bowl in 2010 and have been friends ever since. Williams even hosted Markel’s baby shower in NYC.

Loading...

Jake Warren

Warren is Princess Diana’s godson and Prince Harry’s friend, which puts him on the list for godfather.

Charlie Van Straubenzee

Van Straubenzee does charity work with Prince Harry in Uganda and is one of his oldest friends from prep school, making him a potential godfather candid as well.

You might be wondering why Prince William and Kate Middleton aren’t on the list. In the U.S. it’s customary to name siblings as godparents, but that’s not the case for the royal family. The title of ‘godparent’ is often reserved for close friends, explains Cosmopolitan.

Time will tell who will hold the title.