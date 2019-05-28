‘Sports Illustrated’ Model Ashley Graham Sizzles In Sexy Turquoise Bikini

Cover girl Ashley Graham looked happy and healthy as she flaunted her curves in a bikini in her latest Instagram snap.

In the photo, Graham wore a turquoise bikini embellished with gold studs that fit her curves perfectly. She looked gorgeous standing in knee-high water next to what appeared to be a rock formation on a beach. She smiled for the camera as her long, wavy hair fell over her shoulders in what can only be described as a picturesque scene.

In the caption, the model said she hoped all of her followers had a nice long weekend.

“I’m feeling grateful to have been at home surrounded by friends and family and in beautiful weather for the first weekend of summer!” she said.

With warmer weather approaching, Graham also plugged her swimsuit line, Swimsuits for All. In fact, she appeared to be wearing a bikini from the Ashley Graham X Legendary collection. The bikini features underwire support with a high-cut leg that helps shape the lower body.

Her followers loved the photo, with many commenting on how pretty the model looked in the bathing suit.

“My gosh, so pretty! I’m so envious,” one fan said.

Another fan told Graham she was a “real life angel.”

Graham has taken quite a bit of time lately to fill her Instagram account with photos featuring some of her swimwear. As The Inquisitr reported, she recently modeled some swimwear with her sister, Abigail, and both women looked stunning in the pieces.

Graham is a champion for curvy girls and often rails against the constraints society places on women to be a certain size or shape to be considered beautiful. Graham was the first plus-size model to appear on the cover of Sports Illustrated, and she always encourages women to love their bodies — even the imperfections that society tells them are ugly.

The celebrity often fights back against ad campaigns that encourage women to be skinny. When many women feel stressed about losing weight so they can look good in a swimsuit, Graham is there to tell them they already look good. In 2015, she fought back against the pressure for women to get a “beach body” with her own ad that proudly displayed her plus-size beach body.

In one famous photo from 2016, Graham is seen riding a bike, and her cellulite is clearly visible. In the caption, the proud model said that “a little cellulite never hurt anyone.”