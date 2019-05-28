Olivia Culpo Flaunts Toned Abs & Major Cleavage While Going Braless In NSFW Top

As fans of the brunette beauty know, Olivia Culpo is no stranger to showing off plenty of skin to her army of Instagram followers. So far, the 27-year-old has amassed an impressive Instagram following, having over 4 million followers at present. With each and every post, her follower count continues to climb.

In the most recent image posted to her account, Culpo looks absolutely breathtaking. In this snapshot, the TV personality strikes a pose while sitting on a bench in Monaco. The setting is just as beautiful as Olivia herself, as she is surrounded by plenty of beautiful green trees. In the sultry snapshot, Olivia sits front and center, leaving almost nothing to the imagination in a racy ensemble.

The model goes braless in a matching two-piece set that fits her like a glove. Her pants are extremely tight, and they feature a cut-out pattern throughout. The top of the ensemble is just as sexy, with Culpo flaunting plenty of her toned abs and chest for the camera as she goes braless beneath an unbuttoned blazer.

The stunner completes her look with a face full of her signature makeup, a cosmetics application that comes complete with eyeliner, eyeshadow, highlighter, and lipstick. Culpo wears her long dark locks down, styled straight, and accessorizes the outfit with a lengthy gold necklace and a matching gold bracelet. With all of these things in mind, it comes as no shock that Culpo’s army of followers have given the photo plenty of attention.

Despite the image having been posted relatively recently, it’s already earned Olivia over 57,000 likes as well as 400-plus comments. Some fans took to the post to let Culpo know how amazing she looks, while countless others gushed over her outfit.

“You were made out of a machine. Prove me wrong,” one follower wrote.

“No wonder! Why it’s getting so hot here,” a second supporter gushed.

“So beautiful Olivia,” another fan chimed in, adding a series of emoji.

In a past interview with Ocean Drive, the bombshell chatted about her humble Rhode Island roots. In the tell-all, Culpo also chatted about her career, and detailed some of the more negative parts that come along with fame — including cyber bullying. The former Miss Universe says that she tries not to let trolling get to her.

“I genuinely believe that people who are putting themselves out there to make other people feel bad are in a worse-off place than you are. I try to just think of it as not even being real. Because a lot of times, these people are just kids behind a computer screen or just really sad, suffering people, and I don’t want to judge them. Their opinion doesn’t have much merit anyway.”

It definitely seems like Culpo has a good head on her shoulders, and is ready to brush off the haters — whenever they may present themselves.