Tuesday’s ‘Days Of Our Lives’ Spoilers: Drunk Maggie Attacks Kate

Days of Our Lives spoilers for Tuesday, May 28, reveal that there will be plenty of drama to kick off Salem’s new week and that fans won’t want to miss a minute of the action.

According to a recent report by Soap Hub, Days of Our Lives fans will see Maggie Horton (Suzanne Rogers) continue her downward spiral. Maggie has been going through a lot following the death of her granddaughter, Holly Jonas.

The heartbreak over losing the little girl has been too much for her to handle, and although she’s been sober for many years, she has now fallen off the wagon and started to drink again.

The relapse was first discovered by Brady Black (Eric Martsolf), who helped Maggie cover up her slip in front of her husband, Victor Kiriakis (John Aniston). However, it seems that things are about to get worse.

A drunk Maggie will lose her temper with Kate Roberts (Lauren Koslow) yet again, and the two women will have a big showdown. The pair already don’t like each other, and Maggie has been getting annoyed by all of the time Victor has been spending with Kate, who also happens to be his former wife and the mother of his son, Philip.

It looks like Maggie will finally tell Kate off, but she may risk everyone finding out that she has fallen off the wagon.

In the latest #DAYS, Brady finds Maggie passed out.https://t.co/ZsCmioRrzb pic.twitter.com/AlIdV43fpy — Days of our Lives (@nbcdays) May 27, 2019

Meanwhile, Days of Our Lives fans will watch as Xander Cook (Paul Telfer) reveals his partner and their plan. Last week, it came to light that Nicole Walker (Arianne Zucker) wasn’t Nicole at all. Instead, it was Kristen DiMera (Stacy Haiduk) in an elaborate mask.

Kristen has been posing as Nicole, and fans will soon learn that Brady is the cause of it all. Kristen is so desperate to get Brady back that she has resorted to morphing into Nicole in order to try to trick him, and seduce him back into her bed.

Elsewhere in Salem, Will Horton (Chandler Massey) will lash out at Hope Brady (Kristian Alfonso) and Ted Laurent (Giles Marini). Will’s brain tumor has been making him act erratically, and when he sees Hope and Ted together, it seems that he’ll lose it.

Things will get so bad for Will that Sarah Horton (Lindsey Godfrey) and Rex Brady (Kyle Lowder) will be forced to go through Rex’s notes of his time working with Dr. Rolf in hopes of finding some sort of useful information.

Fans can see more of the drama when Days of Our Lives airs weekday afternoons on NBC.