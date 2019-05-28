Bethenny Frankel Is Suffering From A ‘Couple Of Health Issues,’ Spending Time Home With Boyfriend Paul Bernon

Bethenny Frankel is spending time at home as she copes with health struggles.

Bethenny Frankel is struggling with a couple of health issues amid the 11th season of The Real Housewives of New York City.

According to a recent report from The Daily Dish, Frankel opened up about her health struggles during a recent clip shared on her Instagram Stories and explained that because of her issues, she has been spending a lot of time at home with her boyfriend, Paul Bernon.

“The reason I’m home watching more TV lately is ’cause I have a couple of health issues,” Frankel explained in her post. “So I’ve been just kind of going to bed early and just spending more time as a homebody than normal, which usually it’s 92 percent and now it’s up to 99 percent.”

Although Frankel said that she typically “never watch[es] TV,” she has been watching a ton of The Real Housewives of Atlanta with boyfriend Bernon, who she said is now “obsessed” with the show in recent weeks.

Frankel and Bernon went public with their romance at the end of last year just months after she tragically lost her ex-fiance, Dennis Shields, to an alleged drug overdose. As fans saw on The Real Housewives of New York City, Frankel initially felt guilty about moving on so quickly but was ultimately told by her grief counselor that finding new love would be helpful to the process of getting past her devastating loss.

After going public with Bernon in 2018, Frankel began sharing images of her man online and in December, she told her fans and followers on Twitter that Bernon had actually saved her life after she unknowingly ate fish and suffered a near-fatal allergic reaction. Since then, she has shared photo after photo of Bernon and made it clear that she is quite happy and content with their romance.

While Frankel hasn’t shared many public statements about her romance with Bernon, she did address their relationship during an appearance on Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen in April.

“He’s incredible,” Frankel gushed of Bernon to Cohen, via People. “He’s a beautiful human being inside and out.”

Frankel also confirmed her daughter Bryn has met her new man.

“And yes, Bryn knows him and loves him,” she added. “They’re very, very similar people.”

To see more of Frankel and her co-stars, don’t miss new episodes of The Real Housewives of New York City Season 11 on Wednesday nights at 9 p.m. on Bravo TV.