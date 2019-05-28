Wednesday’s ‘Bold And The Beautiful’ Spoilers: Hope & Liam Remember Beth

The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers for Wednesday, May 29, reveal that Hope (Annika Noelle) and Liam Spencer (Scott Clifton) will share a quiet moment in the final throes of their relationship. The couple decided to call it quits last week, even though they are still in love with each other. Hope and Liam are trying to process their time together in a meaningful way, one that is sure to bring viewers to tears.

Hope made the call to end their marriage, largely thanks to Thomas Forrester’s (Matthew Atkinson) manipulative schemes. He forged a letter from the late Caroline which said that, in the event of her death, she wanted Douglas (Henry Joseph Samiri) to have a mother who needed a child. Hope felt that Caroline was talking about her in the note.

She returned home to the cabin and told Liam that she was ending their union. She argued that she did not want to have another child, and that Douglas afforded her the opportunity to live out her maternal instinct. Liam was tired of fighting for their marriage, and hated to see his wife in pain. It was for this reason that he agreed to end their relationship. He had one proviso­ – he wanted one last night with Hope as husband and wife.

Hope agreed to his terms. The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers indicate that they will spend their final moments together as a couple. They will reminisce and remember their history. They have not even celebrated their first wedding anniversary and have already faced so much heartache in their marriage.

The couple will also talk about their little girl, Beth Avalon Spencer, per SheKnows Soaps. They will become emotional as they imagine what their family would have been like if their little girl had survived. B&B viewers will remember that Hope and Liam only held their daughter for a little while, and that they tried to memorize every detail of her precious body. They may even recall the birthmark on her left leg, and how they tried to find familial similarities in her features.

Hope and Liam will turn to each other as they reflect on their time together. Even though their marriage will come to an end, they will always share the bond of their daughter. The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers, per The Inquisitr, state that it is only a matter of time before they learn that Beth is alive — and that they have known her all along. In fact, the truth will be revealed this summer.

The Bold and the Beautiful airs weekdays on CBS. Check back with The Inquisitr for the latest spoilers, recaps, and casting news.