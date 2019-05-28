Meghan Markle Had Originally Wanted To Be On A British Reality TV Show Before She Met Harry

Before Meghan Markle met Harry and the trajectory of her life was changed forever, it appears that the American actress turned royal had her sights set on a very different future: one where she starred in a British reality television show. According to The Daily Mail, Meghan had approached television presenter Lizzie Cundy in the hopes that the English celeb could help introduce her to a British man and pave the way for an introduction to the reality star set.

Lizzie held no bars when describing the Duchess of Sussex’s request.

“She told me she wanted to be on an English reality TV show and that she wanted an English boyfriend.”

At the time, Meghan was fresh off her divorce from ex-husband Trevor Engelson and was co-presenting a charity gala when she met Lizzie. The pair got to chatting which is when Meghan asked the TV presenter if she was willing to play matchmaker.

“We were having a chat and then she said: ‘Do you know any famous guys? I’m single and I really love English men.'”

“We’ll go out and find you someone,” the presenter recounts herself as saying.

Lizzie offered to introduce the now Duchess of Sussex to famous soccer star Ashley Cole, as previously reported by The Inquisitr. However, Meghan decided to skip any potential romance with the top athlete after hearing reports of his reputation.

The television presenter came to understand that Meghan was looking to get in with a different “crowd.”

“She set her sights on Made In Chelsea and worked hard to get in with that crowd. She said that she could only be in Suits for so long and that Hollywood was a really brutal place. She had not made a breakthrough, and said she would feel at home in London,” she said.

Meghan even tried to make some moves on her own to find a potential date and texted with TheX Factor winner Matt Cardle. However, the singer ended up ghosting the Deal or No Deal star after he met his current girlfriend, Amber Hernaman.

Loading...

However, the stars fortunately aligned in a different way, and instead, the Suits actress and activist was set up on a date with Prince Harry. The two famously embarked on a whirlwind romance — holidaying in Botswana for their third date — before finally getting engaged in November 2017.

The two recently celebrated two huge milestones: their first wedding anniversary and the birth of their first child, Archie Harrison Windsor-Mountbatten.

Dominic Lipinski / Getty Images

Meanwhile, Lizzie Cundy is out with a new book, Tales from the Red Carpet.