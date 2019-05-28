George H.W. Bush’s Service Dog Sully Honors Late President In Heartwarming Instagram Post

George H.W. Bush was remembered in the best way for Memorial Day on Monday. The late president’s former service dog, Sully, shared a sweet tribute on Instagram complete with a quote from Bush himself, according to People.

The official Instagram account of Sully H.W. Bush shared a photo of the adorable Labrador retriever posing next to the National World War II Memorial in Washington D.C., which bears Bush’s name. The 41st president served as a Navy pilot during World War II.

“‘Each of the patriots whom we remember on this day was first a beloved son or daughter, a brother or sister, or a spouse, friend, and neighbor,'” the post read, attributing the quote to Bush himself.

Also in the caption was a personal message from Sully.

“Always thinking of my best friend & the bravest military in the world who made the ultimate sacrifice while defending our country for our freedoms.s,” the post continued.

The post garnered over 37,000 likes as fans flocked to the comments to wish Sully well and pay tribute to Bush on Memorial Day.

“Thank you for your service Sully!” one user wrote. “And thanking all the military for their selfless service.”

“Thank you and all America’s Vet Dogs for serving, protecting and loving those who have served our country and protected our freedom!” another said.

Loading...

Raised and trained by America’s VetDogs, Sully joined Bush in his home in June 2018 after Bush’s wife, Barbara, passed away in April. The pup stayed faithfully by the former president’s side, documenting their fun together on Instagram until he passed away in November.

The service dog made headlines in December when his Instagram account shared a photo of him laying beside Bush’s casket, which was traditionally covered with an American flag. Sully looked solemn and sad as he declared his “mission complete” in the post’s caption, Entertainment Tonight reported. The pup later appeared at the U.S. Capitol Rotunda, where his owner was laid in state. Photos show Sully sitting respectfully by former Secretary of Homeland Security Tom Ridge as he watched mourners visit the casket.

Sully has since moved on to join Walter Reed National Military Medical Center’s Facility Dog Program, where he continues to serve veterans. His adventures are still documented on Instagram, including his recent meeting with his namesake, pilot Sully Sullenberger, and his participation in the VetDogs 5K Race & Run. The pup also recently received the American Kennel Club’s Paw of Courage award.