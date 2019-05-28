Miley Cyrus’ Little Sister, Noah, Proves She’s All Grown Up By Flaunting Toned Booty In Red Thonged Lingerie

Noah Cyrus is following in the footsteps of big sister, Miley, and flooding her Instagram account with a ton of NSFW photos. On Instagram alone, the 19-year-old boasts a following of nearly 5 million, and with every day that goes by, she appears to get more and more famous. This past weekend, Cyrus pushed the envelope pretty far when she nearly bared it all for the camera.

In two images posted to her page over the weekend, the singer snapped sexy selfies in her bathroom. The first photo in the set shows Noah lifting up her little white t-shirt to expose her toned and tanned abs. On the bottom, Cyrus leaves little to the imagination, flashing some major leg in a racy pair of red, thonged lingerie. She holds the camera up so it just covers her mouth — leaving her nose and eyes visible. Noah completes her sultry look by wearing her long, dark locks down and straight.

And the second in the series is even sexier than the first. In the image, Cyrus again snaps a selfie in the mirror of her bathroom. She lets her crop top hang down while turning her backside toward the mirror and showing off her pert derriere to her legion of fans. Since the series of photos went live on her account, they’ve earned Noah rave reviews with over 488,000 likes in addition to 3,000-plus comments.

While some fans took to the post to point out the resemblance between Noah and her famous sister, the overwhelming majority of fans couldn’t help but comment on the 19-year-old’s amazing figure.

“You look like Kylie Jenner but more real,” one follower wrote.

“You are UNREAL!!” another chimed in.

“MY GROOVE! Miss u,” Miley Cyrus commented along with a red, broken-heart emoji.

In a recent interview with Go London, Cyrus chatted about a number of topics, including the price tag that comes along with being famous. According to the singer, she started getting a ton of hate on social media when she was just 12-years-old. At the time, Instagram had just launched, and Noah says that she had a really hard time with it.

“And the hate comments that I got! A 12-year-old girl who isn’t completely developed yet, who’s in her awkward phase, who was having crushes. And what those people said to me hurt me so bad that I just thought I was the ugliest person alive,” she shared. “They’d make comments about my face, about my sister, my sister’s body. I would lie awake in bed and cry and cry and cry all night.”

But, luckily Noah took the advice of her big sister Miley and stopped reading all the hateful comments and taking them so seriously. She also noted that Miley told her if she wants to be in this industry, she has got to have thick skin.

It definitely seems as though Noah has come a really long way!