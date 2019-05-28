‘Playboy’ Model Antje Utgaard Goes Topless, Flaunts Killer Cleavage In Flashy Instagram Snap

Instagram bombshell Antje Utgaard has been referenced as the “next Kate Upton” by Playboy, and her social media followers can’t help but agree with that take. Utgaard is known for her revealing shots featuring her insane curves, and she posted something special for her fans in honor of Memorial Day.

According to Utgaard’s Instagram Stories, she spent the holiday weekend partying in the Hamptons. She shared several video clips showing her partying at the beach with friends, and as the weekend wrapped she was back in New York City.

In honor of the holiday, Antje shared a sexy shot to her Instagram page that quickly generated a lot of buzz. The pic shows Utgaard topless and leaning forward as she laughs. Her blonde locks cascade in sultry waves over one shoulder and she is holding what appears to be perhaps a denim jacket and American flag towel (or something similar) up to her chest.

Utgaard’s plentiful bosom is still spilling over the top of the denim, showing enough cleavage to push the boundaries of the social media site’s rules. Antje is wearing just a pair of Calvin Klein panties that beautifully show off the curve of her derriere. The model is also wearing a delicate gold necklace and a fairly light makeup palette.

This Playboy vixen has amassed almost 2 million followers on Instagram. This latest shot had picked up nearly 50,000 likes in less than a day, and Utgaard’s fans thought she was on fire in this snap.

As The Inquisitr has previously noted, the Wisconsin native has said in the past that she once aspired to be like Kate Upton. Utgaard shared that she loves Upton and has always been a fan. However, Antje noted that she really wants to get into acting as well and has high aspirations for where she wants to see her career head.

The Sun previously noted that both Playboy and Maxim have praised Antje’s assets and her fans clearly agree that she has that special something that helps her stand out from all of the other Instagram bombshells.

In addition to her modeling, Utgaard has landed some entertainment industry gigs in recent months according to her IMDb page. It looks like Antje is well on her way to making her mark on the world outside of Instagram, Maxim, and Playboy.

Antje Utgaard’s recent posts signal that she’s been traveling all over the world in recent months, and she looks sexy and gorgeous in every setting she tackles. More than 1.8 million social media followers agree that she looks amazing no matter what she wears, but this new topless stunner certainly got everybody’s hearts beating a little more quickly this past weekend.