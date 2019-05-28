Britney Spears’ Cleavage Spills Out Of Skimpy Yellow Crop Top

Britney Spears was spotted in L.A. on Memorial Day as she headed out for a lunch date.

According to The Daily Mail, Britney Spears was photographed by paparazzi in Agoura Hills on Monday as she headed out for a meal at an Italian restaurant.

Britney has been keeping a semi-low profile since leaving a mental health facility earlier this month. The singer was seen wearing a skimpy little crop top, which showed off some major skin, as she was flanked by her security detail.

In the photos, Spears sports an off-the-shoulder yellow crop top, which is very low cut. Britney’s ample cleavage, as well as her flat tummy and toned abs, are on full display in the photos

Britney complements her ensemble with a long, gray coat, and adds to her look with some dark denim jeans. Spears accessorized with a light brown leather handbag and matching heels. She also carried her phone in her hand and wore some pink sunglasses for the outing.

The singer had her long, blonde hair pulled back into a messy ponytail, and wore a dainty chain around her neck. She also wore some rings on her fingers and held hands with her bodyguard as she left the establishment.

Britney seemed to wear a full face of makeup for the lunch date, sporting darkened brows, pink blush, and a nude color on her lips.

After security helped her into her car, Britney used her purse to shield her face from the blinding light of the paparazzi’s camera flashes before being driven away from the restaurant.

As previously reported by People Magazine, Britney Spears is not doing well following her release from the mental facility. Sources tell the outlet that the singer has been very up and down when it comes to her emotions and moods.

“Britney is dealing with debilitating emotional issues that need to be treated with medications. It’s like she isn’t in control over her emotions right now. Everything is very up and down,” an insider revealed.

“There is no doubt that she needs to be on medications to try and find a balance again, but it’s very scary when the meds are not working,” the source added.

Britney is also going through some legal issues as some questions about her conservatorship with her father, Jamie Spears, have come up.

Fans can see more of Britney Spears by following the singer on Instagram.