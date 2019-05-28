‘The Young And The Restless’ Spoilers For Wednesday: Neil’s Will Shocks Family And Friends

The Young and the Restless spoilers for Wednesday, May 29, bring another moment of grief for the family and friends of Neil Winters (Kristoff St. John). It’s been nearly a month since his funeral, and now Michael will reveal what Neil left everybody in his will.

Although Devon (Bryton James) tried to put it off, Michael (Christian LeBlanc) finally got Neil’s son to agree to read the final testament. Those people who Neil named gather at Devon’s to hear the man’s last thoughts on his earthly possessions.

Lily (Christel Khalil) returns for the reading of Neil’s will, according to SheKnows Soaps. For nearly a month, Lily has been creating her fresh start helping female prisoners. Lily’s time behind bars changed her, and she felt inspired by her father to take charge of her life and point herself in a new direction. Much to Cane’s (Daniel Goddard) chagrin, Lily moved forward by herself, and he’s still picking up the pieces in Genoa City.

Lily isn’t thrilled to learn that Neil left Cane something, so he is at Devon’s, too. However, Cane has remained respectful of Lily’s wishes for the most part, and he will support her if she wants him to. Ultimately, Cane also lost Neil, and he is dealing with grief as well.

Devon brings together Neil’s family and friends for the reading of his will at the penthouse. Ashley (Eileen Davidson) returns for the reading, according to The Inquisitr. Others, like Sharon (Sharon Case), are surprised to be included in the occasion. However, Michael (Christian LeBlanc) told Sharon that Neil left her something.

It’s not surprising that Neil included Mariah (Camryn Grimes), Jack (Peter Bergman), and Nikki (Melody Thomas Scott) in the document detailing how he wants to divide the things he left behind when he passed away.

For Devon and Lily, this day will be especially hard. Since Devon lost so much in the past year, he will struggle as he moves forward in his grief, but he seems to have Elena (Brytni Sarpy) by his side since she’s decided to stay in Genoa City while Jett (Gilbert Glenn Brown) goes on tour reviving his career. The contents of Neil’s will end up shocking the people he bequeathed things to, and his heartfelt wishes will touch family and friends for years to come. Neil Winters left his mark on Genoa City, and now it’s up to those people gathered at Devon’s to carry on his legacy.