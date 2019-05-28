Photographer Of Leaked Iggy Azalea Photos, Nino Munoz, Speaks Out

The photographer who took the topless photos of Iggy Azalea that leaked online spoke out about the incident, expressing anger and empathy.

In a post to Instagram, Munoz said he was “outraged” that his photos were “stolen” and published online without his permission. He also said an investigation was currently underway, adding that the publication of the images was illegal. The photographer then said he empathized with any “discomfort” the situation had caused anyone and would not rest until justice was served.

While the Los Angeles-based photographer did not mention Azalea specifically, the discomfort he referred to was more than likely hers. Before deactivating her Twitter and Instagram accounts, Azalea expressed anger that the photos from a GQ shoot from 2016 were leaked. Entertainment Tonight reported that before taking a leave from social media, the singer posted that she never consented to topless pictures for potential release.

“There was no reason for anyone to have kept the outtakes from the shoot. I’m surprised and angry that they were not immediately deleted after the final images were selected,” Azalea said, adding that she felt “embarrassed, violated, angry, sad, and a million other things.”

While not explicitly blaming Munoz, the “Fancy” singer also said that there was no reason for anyone to keep any outtakes, adding that she was angry that they were not immediately deleted when the final shots were selected. The rapper has also vowed to press charges against whoever is responsible for the leak.

#IggyAzalea is breaking her silence following nude photo leak: https://t.co/q7cQvF7bYA — InStyle (@InStyle) May 28, 2019

Munoz, a Chilean-Canadian photographer, is well known for his work. Aside from GQ, his photos have appeared on the covers of Vogue, Harper’s Bazaar, Elle, Shape, Glamour, and Flare. His work also appears in ad campaigns for famous brands including Lexus, Pantene, True Religion, London Fog, and Falabella. A stroll through his website, Nino Munoz, reveals some of his subjects include an array of famous faces, including Nicole Kidman, Jane Fonda, Diane Kruger, Giselle Bündchen, Bella Hadid, Miranda Kerr, Chloe Grace Moretz, Jamie Dornan, Zac Efron, and Chris Pine. His website refers to Bündchen as a collaborator and lifelong friend.

According to his website, Munoz is known for creating an “atmosphere of positivity, optimism, and candor” on each set, which makes him a favorite among clients.

“So many people put on a front when dealing with high-profile figures that it becomes an obstacle,” he said. “I approach actors and models like I would anyone else – with respect and kindness.”