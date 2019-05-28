‘Bachelorette’ Fans In Ohio Makes Weatherman Snap During Tornado Warning Interruptions

Jamie Simpson had enough of 'Bachelorette' fans on Monday night.

There was a storm brewing on Monday evening just as Bachelorette fans sat down to watch Hannah Brown and her brood of men on the ABC reality show. Just as the weather in Ohio was taking a turn for the worse, it was nothing compared to the rage that was brewing among Bachelor Nation. Those in the path of the tornadoes that ravaged parts of the state weren’t too happy when they couldn’t watch the show.

There were literally destructive tornadoes that struck Ohio on Memorial Day and weatherman Jamie Simpson from Fox 45 was doing his job of reporting the dangerous conditions. Unfortunately, the storms were taking place right in the middle of The Bachelorette. The show kept being interrupted as live updates were being broadcast by Simpson. That made Ohioans that are die-hard Bachelor nation fans quite upset. This led to the meteorologist snapping at those people who complained about him and his updates live on air, as seen on a few Twitter feeds going around.

Simpson said that he was getting lots of complaints on social media from people who were hopping mad at him for interrupting their Monday night viewing of their favorite show. They were highly upset that he was on telling them about the possible tornadoes that could strike their area instead of having Hannah Brown on their TV sets. What happened next has many people cheering him on as he began his rant.

“We have folks complaining already, ‘just go back to the show.’ No, we’re not going back to the show, folks. This is a dangerous situation, okay?” he said.

The weatherman went on to say he is sick and tired of the complaints as the news station is there to help keep them safe and that is exactly what he was going to do. It seemed that he was getting quite fired up at that point. Apparently, the complaints started getting personal as Simpson addressed that issue as well.

“Some of you complain that this is all about my ego. Stop, okay? Just stop right now. It’s not. I’m done with you people, I really am. This is pathetic,” he said as he finished venting his frustrations.

And the group date rose goes to… pic.twitter.com/V5NrEqOXxU — Hannah Brown (@AlabamaHannah) May 28, 2019

Loading...

The Bachelorette, Hannah Brown, had also responded when someone on Twitter mentioned that they couldn’t watch her because of the tornado warnings. She thanked them for the love, but she also told her Ohio fans to be safe.

Simpson eventually went on to do his job reporting on those highly dangerous tornadoes that ripped through the area last night. There was extensive damage around the Dayton, Ohio, and surrounding areas.

The ranting clip is quickly going around social media and the response has been praise for Jamie Simpson. People, especially those who live in the areas where the tornadoes hit, were appreciative of the live updates. They mentioned how it probably saved lives and that saving lives takes precedence over any TV show.