‘DWTS’ Star Cheryl Burke Shares Photo Of Sweet Wedding Gift From Best Friend Leah Remini

The 'Dancing With the Stars' pro dancer received a cozy gift from her matron of honor.

Cheryl Burke has posted her first selfie as a newlywed, and she’s showing off one of her most personal wedding gifts in the process. The 35-year-old Dancing With the Stars pro dancer — who tied the knot with actor Matthew Lawrence in a ceremony at the Fairmont Grand Del Mar in San Diego, California last week — posted a new Instagram photo that shows her basking in newlywed bliss with her husband.

In the photo, Burke and Matthew Lawrence are wearing matching white plush robes embroidered with “Bride” and “Groom” on them. In the caption to the post, Cheryl thanked her pal Leah Remini for the gorgeous bride and groom robes. Burke did not tag the location of the photo, but there appears to be a pretty spectacular sunset in the background.

Several fans commented on how “cute” Cheryl Burke and Matthew Lawrence are together.

“Congratulations Cheryl & Matt, you look beautiful!” one fan wrote. “May you both celebrate many many more years and each year wear your bride and groom robes! Cheers to you both God Bless!”

“Wear the robes so every day is a bride and groom day!” another fan advised.

Leah Remini has not yet commented on Cheryl Burke’s post.

Leah Remini was the matron of honor in Cheryl Burke’s wedding, and she even hosted a bridal shower for her good friend at her California home, per Us Weekly. A grateful Cheryl later noted that in addition to being her matron of honor, Leah Remini went out of her way to make everything “perfect” for her.

The party featured a rainbow layer cake covered in sprinkles, a balloon arch, and a sign that spelled out Cheryl and Matt’s names, and a toilet paper wedding dress party game. The bridal shower may have also been where Leah Remini gifted Burke the matching bride and groom robes.

Leah Remini met Cheryl Burke when she competed on Dancing With the Stars’ Season 17 in 2013, and the two formed a close friendship. Burke has been a pro dancer on the show since its second season back in 2006, and she even met her future husband through his brother, Joey Lawrence, a Season 2 contestant on the ABC celebrity ballroom competition.

While they met on a reality TV show, Cheryl Burke has made it clear that her friendship with Leah Remini is “as real as it gets.” Burke previously posted a sweet Instagram photo of her bestie, captioning it by writing, “It’s less important to have a ton of friends and more important to have real ones.”