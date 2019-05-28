American Bombshell Joy Corrigan Wears A Revealing Beach Outfit In New Instagram Snap

American model Joy Corrigan is no stranger to flaunting her enviable assets on social media. The 25-year-old stunner is popular among her legions of followers not only for her racy Instagram snapshots but also for gracing the pages of renowned magazines like GQ, Playboy, Galore, and Sports Illustrated, to name a few. The model has also proved her prowess by appearing in blockbuster movies like Reprisal and Aftermath, after which there has been no turning back for her as her popularity has constantly been on the rise.

The model recently took to her Instagram page and mesmerized everyone with a risque photo wherein she could be seen wearing a multi-colored dress with a plunging neckline that allowed the model to flaunt her perky breasts and put her bare chest on full display — a move that left her fans totally delighted.

In terms of her aesthetics, the model let her blond tresses down and opted for minimal makeup, while she accessorized with a pair of gold hoop earrings and multiple delicate pendants to keep it simple yet sexy. Per the caption, Joy’s beach ensemble was from the brand Revival Swim and the picture was captured at the Montauk Beach House — a beach-inspired boutique hotel in Montauk, New York.

Within half a day of having been posted, the picture amassed almost 14,000 likes and close to 200 comments wherein fans and followers showered the hot model with various compliments, calling her “a true goddess,” “absolutely stunning,” and “flawlessly beautiful,” among other words and phrases.

Apart from her ardent admirers, her fellow models also liked and commented on the picture, including Rocky Barnes, Zita Vass, Annelise Jr., actress Syd Wilder, and RHOC star Lizzie Rovsek.

Prior to posting the picture, Joy shared a new photo with her fans, which made it to the cover of The Make Official Magazine. The magazine’s spring edition will also be carrying Joy’s interview wherein she will be sharing glimpses into the creation of her new clothing line, Naked Species.

Despite posing in a fully-covered outfit for the magazine’s cover, the picture amassed more than 17,000 likes and 150 comments wherein fans not only congratulated the model for being featured in the magazine, but they also wished her good luck for her new brand.

According to an article by Maxim, when it comes to dating, the North Carolina native doesn’t believe in conventional ways and follows her heart. When asked how she lets a man know if she’s interested in him, the model said the following.