Gloria Estefan, 61, Praised For Youthful Looks & Energetic ‘Britain’s Got Talent’ Performance On Social Media

Latin superstar Gloria Estefan is currently in the U.K. to promote her On Your Feet musical, which will start on June 14, at The Collesium in London. Last night, she appeared on Britain’s Got Talent, where the “Dr. Beat” hitmaker performed a number of her songs with the cast members from the Broadway show. This Friday, it has been confirmed by the BBC that she will be appearing on The Graham Norton Show to talk about her musical.

“Gloria and Emilio Estefan’s smash-hit musical comes to London direct from Broadway for a strictly limited season. ON YOUR FEET! is the inspiring true love story of Emilio and Gloria and charts their journey from its origins in Cuba, onto the streets of Miami and finally to international superstardom,” the official website explains.

Estefan owned the BGT stage and had everyone dancing and singing along with her. The medley included the following hits — “Rhythm Is Gonna Get You,” “Conga,” “Turn The Beat Around,” and “Get On Your Feet.” Gloria and the cast members received a standing ovation and were applauded for their energetic performance.

Social media were quick to mention how great the 61-year-old looked and how much they enjoyed her rare performance in the U.K.

“Gloria Estefan is 61. Five years short of twice my age,” one user tweeted.

“Gloria Estefan is still fit,” another shared.

“Gloria Estefan is a Queen #BritainsGotTalent,” a big fan wrote.

“Gloria Estefan has still got it!! She sounds amazing. First saw her way back in the 80s in the Playhouse, Edinburgh #BritainsGotTalent,” a loyal supporter reminisced.

Estefan released her first English-language album in 1984 with Miami Sound Machine, titled Eyes of Innocence. She released two more English studio albums with the same group — Primitive Love, and Let It Loose — and has since released everything solo.

In 1989, she released her first solo album, Cut Both Ways, which included her No. 1 U.S. single, “Don’t Wanna Lose You.” The album peaked at No. 8 on the U.S. Billboard Top 200 and topped the chart in the U.K., Ireland, Australia, and the Netherlands. Her follow-up releases — Into The Light, Mi Tierra, Hold Me, Thrill Me, Kiss Me, and Destiny — also became worldwide successes, thanks to plenty of popular hit singles.

Her signature singles — “Conga,” “Don’t Wanna Lose You,” “Rhythm Is Gonna Get You,” “1-2-3,” “Anything For You,” and “Coming Out Of The Dark” — have stood the test of time and have been streamed millions of times on Spotify.

In 1978, Gloria married Emilio Estefan, who is also a Cuban-American musician as well as a producer.