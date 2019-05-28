Victoria’s Secret Model Kelsey Merritt Spills Out Of Minuscule Striped Bikini In Sizzling New Instagram Snap

Kelsey Merritt is back on Instagram with another sizzling bikini snap that’s getting her fans talking.

The Victoria’s Secret model took to her account on the social media platform on Tuesday, May 28, to share a sexy new selfie that certainly did not go unrecognized by her 1.4 million followers. The geotag on the snap placed Kelsey in Mykonos, an island near Greece where it was apparently a beautiful day for sunbathing. Sitting under a cloudless sky and the glowing sun, the stunner found the perfect opportunity to take a break from her relaxation to take a quick selfie, and it certainly did not disappoint.

The 22-year-old was propped up on all fours as she stared down the camera in front of her with a sensual look that is sure to get people to pause their scrolling through the social media app. It’s hard to get past the steamy snap without getting lost in her large, brown eyes or taking note of the minuscule bikini that the model spilled out of as she tanned. Kelsey stunned in the barely-there navy and white striped two-piece that hardly contained her voluptuous assets and put plenty of cleavage on display. Meanwhile, the matching bottoms to her triangle-style top were mostly out of sight, though the thin waistband was barely in eyesight, drawing some attention to her flat midsection and long, toned legs. The Filipino bombshell’s long, dark hair appeared wet in the sexy shot as if she had just emerged from the pool or maybe even the beach. Her tresses fell messily in front of her face, but not too much to cover up the fact that she was going makeup free, letting her striking features shine.

Fans of the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit model were quick to show some love for the latest addition to her widely-followed Instagram account. At the time of this writing, the eye-popping snap has already racked up well over 60,000 likes after just two hours of going live on the platform and had accrued hundreds of comments as well from her followers complimenting her jaw-dropping display.

“So beautiful. Really hoping you’ll win Rookie of the Year,” one person wrote, while another said they “love” her skimpy look in the photo.

Others took note that the babe wrote the caption of her post in Tagalog — her native language — with one follower writing that they were “proud” when she does so.

The stunner was clearly feeling herself yesterday as the sexy snap was a follow-up to a short video clip that caught her in yet another sexy swimsuit that did nothing but favors for her dangerous curves. In the brief video, Kelsey was again the hand behind the camera as well as the model in front of it as she used her selfie skills to show off her chic white bikini that left very little to the imagination and sent her fans into an absolute frenzy.