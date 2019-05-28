Meghan Markle Is Reportedly An Overbearing New Mom & Won’t Allow Staff Or Nannies Near Baby Archie

Meghan Markle is reportedly an overbearing new mom and will not allow any members of the staff at her Frogmore Cottage home or even her son Archie’s nannies near him, preferring to take care of everything regarding the infant herself, alleges a story published by Express.

A source close to the couple revealed to the publication that “Meghan likes to be in control of everything. She just can’t have anyone be alone with Archie. She’s ignoring help. No one has looked after him but her.”

The most shocking claim made by the publication is that Markle’s own mother, Doria Ragland, isn’t allowed to tend to her grandson. Ragland moved from her home in California to Frogmore Cottage to help Markle during her first weeks with the infant, but it is reported that the Duchess of Sussex wants to be as much of a hands-on mom as she can. It is rumored, via the publication, that Ragland has already returned to Los Angeles.

It was reported in April of this year by Express that Markle wanted an American nanny to assist with her son. She was reportedly also open to having a male nanny for her child, which would be a first for the royal family, who typically employs women to tend to their children.

Prince Harry’s brother Prince William along with wife Kate Middleton have two nannies to tend to their three children. The nannies come from a prestigious school, Norland College, which trains them in self-defense as well as sewing, cooking, and changing diapers.

Romper reported that even though Middleton employs nannies for the times when she will be on official royal business with her husband, she too prefers to be a hands-on mother to her three children: Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis.

The next major royal event for the young family will be Archie’s christening. Royals tend to announce their children’s christening date two months after the birth of the baby.

The highly-anticipated event will likely take place when Archie is between 2- and 4-months-old and while there have been many rumors regarding just who will be the baby’s godparents, the royal couple has not yet announced who will take the honors.

Rumor has it there might be some of Markle’s American pals in the running for the roles, including Serena Williams, stylist pal Jessica Mulroney, and maybe even George Clooney and wife Amal.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle celebrated their first anniversary as a married couple on May 19.