Meghan Markle Is Reportedly An Overbearing New Mom & Won’t Allow Staff Or Nannies Near Baby Archie

Meghan Markle is reportedly an overbearing new mom and will not allow any members of the staff at her Frogmore Cottage home or even her son Archie’s nannies near him, preferring to take care of everything regarding the infant herself, alleges a story published by Express.
A source close to the couple revealed to the publication that “Meghan likes to be in control of everything. She just can’t have anyone be alone with Archie. She’s ignoring help. No one has looked after him but her.”
The most shocking claim made by the publication is that Markle’s own mother, Doria Ragland, isn’t allowed to tend to her grandson. Ragland moved from her home in California to Frogmore Cottage to help Markle during her first weeks with the infant, but it is reported that the Duchess of Sussex wants to be as much of a hands-on mom as she can. It is rumored, via the publication, that Ragland has already returned to Los Angeles.
It was reported in April of this year by Express that Markle wanted an American nanny to assist with her son. She was reportedly also open to having a male nanny for her child, which would be a first for the royal family, who typically employs women to tend to their children.
View this post on Instagram
The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are pleased to announce they have named their first born child: Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor This afternoon Their Royal Highnesses introduced Her Majesty The Queen to her eighth great-grandchild at Windsor Castle. The Duke of Edinburgh and The Duchess’ mother were also present for this special occasion. Photo credit: Chris Allerton ©️SussexRoyal
Prince Harry’s brother Prince William along with wife Kate Middleton have two nannies to tend to their three children. The nannies come from a prestigious school, Norland College, which trains them in self-defense as well as sewing, cooking, and changing diapers.
Romper reported that even though Middleton employs nannies for the times when she will be on official royal business with her husband, she too prefers to be a hands-on mother to her three children: Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis.
View this post on Instagram
The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge are very pleased to share some new photographs of their family as they visited the RHS Back to Nature Garden at the #ChelseaFlowerShow on Sunday afternoon. The photographs were taken by @mattporteous. The #RHSChelsea Back to Nature Garden, designed by The Duchess and award-winning landscape architects Andrée Davies and Adam White of Davies White Landscape Architects, is a woodland setting for families and communities to come together and connect with nature. Her Royal Highness is a strong advocate for the proven benefits the outdoors has on physical and mental health, and the positive impact that nature and the environment can have on childhood development in particular. Over the past months, Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis have helped The Duchess gather moss, leaves and twigs to help decorate @The_RHS Back to Nature Garden. Hazel sticks collected by the family were also used to make the garden’s den. The Duchess told Monty Don in an interview for the BBC: “I really feel that nature and being interactive outdoors has huge benefits on our physical and mental wellbeing, particularly for young children. I really hope that this woodland that we have created really inspires families, kids and communities to get outside, enjoy nature and the outdoors, and spend quality time together.”
The next major royal event for the young family will be Archie’s christening. Royals tend to announce their children’s christening date two months after the birth of the baby.
View this post on Instagram
Today The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are delighted to share their first public moment as a family. They are so incredibly grateful for the warm wishes and support they’ve received from everyone around the world, since welcoming their son two days ago. Photo cred: Chris Allerton ©️SussexRoyal
The highly-anticipated event will likely take place when Archie is between 2- and 4-months-old and while there have been many rumors regarding just who will be the baby’s godparents, the royal couple has not yet announced who will take the honors.
Rumor has it there might be some of Markle’s American pals in the running for the roles, including Serena Williams, stylist pal Jessica Mulroney, and maybe even George Clooney and wife Amal.
View this post on Instagram
Happy one year anniversary to Their Royal Highnesses, The Duke and Duchess of Sussex! Today marks the one year anniversary of the wedding of The Duke and Duchess of Sussex. Their Royal Highnesses exchanged vows at St George’s Chapel within the grounds of Windsor Castle on May 19th, 2018. The selected song “This Little Light of Mine” was chosen by the couple for their recessional. We hope you enjoy reliving this moment, and seeing some behind the scenes photos from this special day. A message from The Duke & Duchess: Thank you for all of the love and support from so many of you around the world. Each of you made this day even more meaningful. Photo credit: Chris Allerton/Joe Short (B&W); PA (color) ©️SussexRoyal (B&W images and video)
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle celebrated their first anniversary as a married couple on May 19.