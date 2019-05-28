‘RHOBH’ Star Lisa Vanderpump’s Employee Slams Lisa Rinna For Labeling Her ‘Transphobic’ On Twitter

Jojo Guadagno spoke out.

Lisa Vanderpump’s employee, Jojo Guadagno, is speaking out in her defense.

After watching as Vanderpump’s Real Housewives of Beverly Hills co-star, Lisa Rinna, labeled her “transphobic” on Twitter for joking about Erika Girardi “tucking” on last week’s episode of the show, Guadagno offered up a tweet of his own and said Vanderpump is “very supportive” of the LGBTQ community.

“Who knew [Lisa Vanderpump] was transphobic? Well, we know NOW! #LBGTQ,” Rinna had tweeted after the episode aired, according to a May 27 report from Reality Blurb.

“I work for @LisaVanderpump & shes very supportive of the LGBTQ* community. U don’t even know what order to put the letters in lol,” Guadagno replied.

As Guadagno pointed out, Rinna accidentally wrote “LBGTQ” instead of “LGBTQ” in her online attack against Vanderpump.

In a second tweet shared by Guadagno, the Vanderpump employee said that while some believed Vanderpump’s comment about her co-star was “transphobic,” people shouldn’t be attacking someone who has been so supportive of the LGBTQ community for so many years.

“How serious is the world going to take the LGBTQ community if we falsely accuse and attack people who support us?” he asked via Twitter.

Following the transphobia scandal last week, Vanderpump offered a public apology to those she offended and said it was not her intention to cause anyone pain with her “poor choice” of words aimed at Girardi.

In a statement to Page Six last week, Vanderpump said she has nothing but love and respect for trans people and pointed out that she’s been a staunch supporter of the LGBTQ community by providing employment, offering emotional support, and working on LGBTQ issues.

“With recent news of trans women losing their lives for living their authentic truth in a world of discrimination and hate, I never want to diminish the very real pain and struggle that trans people go through every day,” she explained.

As fans well know, Vanderpump has been under fire for the past several months due to the ongoing allegations of leaking a story she’s been faced with throughout the ninth season of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills. In fact, things have become so bad between her and her co-stars that she’s no longer filming with them and rumored to be planning to skip out on the upcoming filming of the Season 9 reunion.

To see more of Vanderpump, Rinna, and their co-stars, don’t miss new episodes of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills Season 9 on Tuesday nights at 9 p.m. on Bravo TV.