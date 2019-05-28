Kylie Jenner Flaunts Major Cleavage In Outrageously Revealing Dress On Instagram

Kylie Jenner turned up the heat again on Instagram with her latest look, which was outrageously skimpy — even for the reality TV star.

The 21-year-old took to her social media page to post a few pictures of her latest ensemble, which consisted of a bright orange mini-dress that featured a plunging neckline, offering a peek at her ample cleavage, as well as cut-outs around the tummy area, which allowed her to flaunt her tiny waist and flat stomach. The long-sleeved number also had a snakeskin pattern, and despite being super short to begin with, it also had an asymmetric skirt that could barely contain her world-famous curvy booty.

Kylie completed her colorful look with a pair of clear heels, and she wore her long, sleek raven tresses in a partial ponytail that kept them away from her face, allowing her to show off her gorgeous facial features. Being the makeup mogul that she is, her glam, which was done by her friend and makeup artist Ariel, was absolutely flawless, as her bright red eye makeup matched perfectly with her outfit. Behind her chic hairstyle was celebrity hairstylist and frequent Kardashian-Jenner collaborator, Chris Appleton.

For the first series of snaps that the Keeping Up With The Kardashians star uploaded to her Instagram feed, she chose to repost a collage of paparazzi pictures put together by one of her fans. In them, she is seen showing off her insane figure and toned legs as she steps out of the car. Those photos alone garnered her nearly four million likes and over 25,000 comments in less than 12 hours.

She then shared a few photos that she took at home before heading for her night out, with many of her fans and even fellow celebrities showering her with praise. “You never disappoint!!!!!,” her older sister Khloe Kardashian wrote, while Top Dawg Entertainment singer SZA simply commented, “Dis crazy.” Another friend of Kylie’s who took to the comment section was James Charles, who chimed in, “Ohhh this is IT ma’am.”

James and Kylie had a fall out following the scandal involving him and fellow YouTuber Tati Westbrook, who accused him of “manipulating straight men’s sexuality” in a lengthy video that explained why she was cutting ties with her longtime protege. As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Kylie stopped following James on social media when Tati’s video came out, but he was eventually spotted attending the launch event for her KylieSkin line, which caused fans to wonder if they had rekindled their friendship. With James’s latest comment, it appears that the two influencers may have sorted their issues and are ready to move on.