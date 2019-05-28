Jimmy Kimmel Relies On This Person To Correctly Predict ‘Bachelorette’ Winner

Late-night talk show host Jimmy Kimmel relies on this person to correctly predict the winner of this season of The Bachelorette and every winner of The Bachelor franchise. He calls her the “Rosetradamus.”

Kimmel says his wife, Molly McNearney, is a true superfan of the series, and together, the two have predicted 11 of the last 14 winners coming out of the franchise. Their track record is pretty on-point; they were correct in the last six out of seven seasons of The Bachelor and the last five out of seven seasons of The Bachelorette, per The Hollywood Reporter.

Kimmel’s theory has always proven true — despite whatever chemistry the series star has with the other contestants, it is traditionally the person that scores the “first impression” who wins the entire season.

But he and McNearney feel that this season, although Luke P. scored the all-important first flower, he will not win the season. Instead, they predict he will be the runner-up, and that Jed, a singer-songwriter from Nashville, will be Hannah Brown’s final pick.

On his series, Jimmy Kimmel Live!, the talk show host revealed to Bachelorette star Hannah Brown his picks. but told her that his winner for the season “by every indication seems to be insane, but you don’t care about that.”

As for the third and fourth place, Kimmel and McNearny predicted Tyler G. and Peter.

The couple could be right in their picks if the third episode of the series, which aired on May 27, is anything to go by.

People Magazine reported that Brown had her first one-on-one date with Connor S. and revealed the two would be going sailing. After receiving a note from Brown, which stated that she wasn’t “feeling 100 percent” and told him to “come to my hotel suite to keep me company,” Connor S. found Brown unwell.

As it turned out, Brown was dehydrated and had to go to the hospital to receive fluids. While she and Connor lay in her bed, he revealed intimate details about his life, including how he watched his dad care for his mom after she had a stroke when he was just 13, and how that gave him a model of how he hopes he will care for his future wife. He then left sticky notes around her room to inspire her and encourage her, the gesture later securing him a rose.

Loading...

Luke P.’s overbearing ways during a group date — where the men participated in a photo shoot with lots of cute animals — caused Brown to think he was aggressive.

“There have been just some little red flags about how he carries himself that bothers me a little bit. It’s like this fine line of I really think it’s attractive to it’s the most unattractive thing that I’ve ever seen in my life,” she noted.

While Brown thought the conversation would lead to a change, it did not, and Luke P. continued to push his way into Brown’s encounters with other hopefuls. In the end, it was Peter that scored the group date rose.

The Bachelorette airs Mondays on ABC.