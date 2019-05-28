‘Bachelorette’ Fans Warn Hannah Brown To ‘Run’ From ‘Creepy’ Suitor Luke P.

'The Bachelorette' star shut the cocky contestant down, but she still seems to have a thing for him.

Bachelorette fans have a warning for Hannah Brown: Run!

The red flags were there early on, but now fans of the ABC dating show are convinced that suitor Luke Parker needs to go—pronto. On Monday’s episode of the rose-filled reality show, Luke P. solidified his position as this season’s biggest creep.

ABC fueled the hate against the 24-year old Georgia import/export manager early on with a Bachelorette trailer that featured Luke P.’s opponents describing him as “evil,” “violent,” “aggressive,” a “pathological liar,” and a “psychopath,” Cosmopolitan notes.

One week after Luke P. crashed Hannah’s private confessional, The Bachelorette zeroed in on Luke’s less-than-attractive qualities, a previously shared by The Inquisitr. Not only did Luke get annoyed by the fact that Hannah was kissing other guys while on her journey to find love, but Hannah pointed out that he “stole the show again, but in a negative way.” Brown admitted that she has seen “little red flags” with Luke and that his cocky attitude has her irritated.

Hannah later shut Luke P. down as he tried to interrupt her one-on-one time with other guys yet again. She made it clear that she wants to call her own shots this season, which prompted Luke to back down on his earlier, premature profession of love for her.

“I can’t say that I’m in love with her,” Luke P. said.

Bachelorette fans have been saying the same about Luke P, as they are definitely not falling in love with him, and want to see him go. Both before and after this week’s Bachelorette episode aired, fans flocked to social media to comment about Luke P. Many fans agreed with Luke’s castmates’ descriptions of him, while others warned Hannah to run from him. Even famous fan Demi Lovato issued a warning to Hannah about Luke P., as reported by The Inquisitr last week.

You can see some of the reaction from Bachelorette fans below.

Luke P is a garden variety creeper, toxic masculinity mixed with horrendous insecurity. Run. #bachelorette — DC (@DCglobal83) May 28, 2019

Luke P is creepy as hell #bachelorette — Coley Grossman (@coley921) May 28, 2019

Luke P. just rubs me the wrong way. It’s not attractive at all. @BacheloretteABC — sweetlyssa317 (@sweetlyssa317) May 28, 2019

Luke P. is disappointed because @AlabamaHannah is kissing other guys as he’s falling “in love”…has he never seen the #bachelorette before? — Nycole ???? (@NycoleCross) May 28, 2019

does anyone else find luke p from the bachelorette like… super creepy? hannah b, run away girl — yarit ???????? (@yfr1996) May 26, 2019

Luke P. is a walking red flag. Hannah RUN! #bachelorette — Christine Jackson (@Cjax1694) May 21, 2019

Does the P in Luke P stand for player? Because he does not feel sincere. Run Hannah!! #bachelorette — Melanie (@melly48) May 21, 2019

While her journey to find love has barely started, Hannah Brown has already admitted to Entertainment Tonight that Luke P. is the contestant who made her cry the most this season. Still, Hannah has also admitted that Luke was the person that she had “the first real, indescribable connection with.” The Bachelorette star said her chemistry with Luke P. is undeniable and that her physical attraction to him “accelerated way faster and off the charts” compared to a lot of other men on the show.

A trailer for this season of The Bachelorette shows Hannah blowing up after being sex-shamed by one of her suitors. When talking about premarital sex, Hannah tells a still-unidentified man that while she feels sex was made for a man and a woman in marriage, she has had sex before and that Jesus still loves her.

“How dare I be judged by a man?” Hannah cries in the clip.

Considering Luke P.’s Christianity is a big part of his pitch, it wouldn’t be a surprise to find out that Hannah’s sex-shaming tears were caused by a comment from him. Stay tuned.

The Bachelorette airs Mondays at 8 p.m. on ABC.