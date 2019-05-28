‘Showgirls’ Actress Rena Riffel, 50, Proves Age Is Just A Number In Barely-There Red Thong Bikini

The 1995 film Showgirls actress Rena Riffel spent the Memorial Day holiday relaxing poolside and proving to the world that age is just a number as she donned a tiny red bikini that put her sculpted figure on display, reported The Daily Mail.

In the snaps posted to The Daily Mail‘s website, Riffel models her beachwear on gray chaise lounge chairs. The first photo features the actress standing up with one leg bent and perched on the chair. The tiny triangles of the bikini top barely cover her modest chest while the small strip of fabric of the bottoms leave much of the area between her legs on full display. Viewers get an almost full view of her flawless figure, flat abdomen, and perfect skin.

Another photo posted to the website features Riffel on her knees on the lounge chair with her back facing the camera, putting her booty on full display. The thong string bikini leaves her rounded backside completely exposed as the actress turns her upper torso slightly to face the camera, pushing out her derriere even further.

The 50-year-old movie star completed her sexy poolside look with her long, blonde-highlighted hair worn loose around her shoulders and her bangs curled to one side, and her face made up with black eyeliner, black mascara, and pink lips.

Yet a third photo of the actress posing in the red bikini shows her lying on her belly on a chaise lounge chair as she flashes her signature smile towards the camera. The snap highlights Riffel’s cleavage while featuring a different view of her booty.

The actress is most known for starring as Penny in the 1995 cult classic Showgirls and a year later in the 1996 film Striptease. She continued acting into the 2000’s with roles in David Lynch’s Mullholland Drive, Wild Roomies, and Dark Ree.

Loading...

The multi-talented star then transitioned to filmmaking where she wrote, directed, and starred in 2009’s Trasharella, 2011’s Trasharella Ultravixen, and the 2011 sequel to Showgirls – Showgirls 2: Penny’s From Heaven.

Into 2015, the actress didn’t slow down, directing and starring in Astrid’s Self Portrait alongside film producer and husband Mark Johnson. Married since 2014, the husband and wife team split cinematographer duties in 2015’s My Wife Is At Home.

Riffel currently has two movies filming, Above the High Road and The Man Who Thought He Was Salvador Dali, while The Next Cassavetes and Citizens are both in post-production and set to be released soon.