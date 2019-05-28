Tornado Wreaks Havoc As It Rips Through Dayton, Ohio, Causes Multiple Injuries

Late Monday night, The National Weather Service issued warnings of multiple tornadoes in Dayton, Ohio, with one in particular described as “large and destructive,” reported The Washington Post. The monster tornado caused extensive damage to homes, businesses, roads, and people, and left thousands without power.

At 11 pm on Monday night, The National Weather Service tweeted, “CONFIRMED LARGE AND DANGEROUS TORNADO ON THE GROUND NEAR TROTWOOD, OHIO. EXTREMELY DANGEROUS SITUATION. TAKE COVER NOW IN NORTHERN MONTGOMERY COUNTY, OHIO. DO NOT TRY TO SPOT AT NIGHTTIME!”

The tornadoes took place around 30 minutes apart and affected at least half a dozen communities in western Ohio and eastern Indiana. Some of the most devastated areas included Miami, Montgomery, and Greene Counties, including the city of Dayton.

A mandatory evacuation was issued in Beavercreek, outside of Dayton, while in the town of Celina, the mayor described the aftermath of the tornado as a “war zone” that had moved several houses off their foundations.

Here is one of two massive tornadoes that hit Dayton, Ohio earlier tonight. The damage is being called catastrophic. pic.twitter.com/tOrZui2pNh — JRehling (@JRehling) May 28, 2019

On Tuesday morning, The National Weather Service confirmed that the tornado had caused 70,000 power outages, affecting around five million people, with Dayton being the location of the most outages. More than 80 percent of the city lost power.

The city of Dayton has reported that clean-up efforts will likely last multiple days and has asked that residents conserve water since water plants and pumps in the area had been affected.

Among the damage to businesses, houses, and infrastructure in Dayton, the city saw a roof ripped entirely off a high school, the complete devastation of the 30,000 sq ft sports complex The Action Sports Center, and the garage of a firehouse completely torn off the building.

Those affected by the tornado took to social media to share photos of the devastation and lament the loss of their homes and the injuries to loved ones.

One resident of southwestern Ohio, Tenley Taghi, commented that her entire house was gone after the tornado and that her father had been injured after a light pole fell through their house. He had to be pulled out by firefighters.

“I saw the clouds spin backwards and the trees began to sway uncontrollably and we took shelter. I was standing on the porch that is no longer standing. We took shelter right as the storm hit.”

A Twitter user posted a video as she reentered her destroyed house, documenting the damage, as she repeated, “Our house is gone. A tornado just hit our house.”

Although there are no recurring tornado warnings, Ohio has issued active flood warnings until Tuesday morning.