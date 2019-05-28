‘B&B’ Recap For Monday, May 27: Hope Wants Steffy’s Help

The Bold and the Beautiful recap for Monday, May 28, features Wyatt Spencer (Darin Brooks) arriving at the Forrester mansion. He called out for his mother but was met with silence. Flo Fulton (Katrina Bowden) greeted him and informed him that they were alone. She said that Quinn (Rena Sofer) and Eric Forrester (John McCook) were not there because they had gone to a spa for a few days. Shauna Fulton (Denise Richards) had also left for Las Vegas to pack up her stuff in her old home.

The two decided to spend some time at the pool. Wyatt and Flo complimented each other on their swimwear and flirted. Flo could not believe that she was living such a luxurious life, per She Knows Soaps. She was also excited to have Wyatt in her life again.

Ridge Forrester (Thorsten Kaye) asked his wife to consider that Hope (Annika Noelle) was right about leaving Liam (Scott Clifton). Brooke (Katherine Kelly Lang) was upset about Ridge’s opinion. After all, Hope and Liam loved each other. Ridge tried to point out that Hope may need to move on from Liam so that she could heal from their loss. Brooke opined that Thomas (Matthew Atkinson) was pressuring Hope and that she may not be able to think rationally with everything that is going on. Ridge wanted his wife to respect her daughter’s decision. However, Brooke was afraid that her daughter would be broken if she and Liam ended their marriage.

Hope leaves Steffy speechless with her request to build her future based upon Hope's vision. WATCH FULL EPISODE: https://t.co/onZ8O2xxqY #BoldandBeautiful pic.twitter.com/OFqQGaW7GC — Bold & The Beautiful (@BandB_CBS) May 27, 2019

At the cliff house, Hope cradled Phoebe (Madeline Valdez and River Davidson). Steffy (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood) thought it was wonderful that Phoebe turned out to be a Logan. They mused that Hope had always felt a bond with the baby and that it was because of her bloodline.

After Steffy put Phoebe down for a nap, Hope said that she wanted to be a mother to Douglas. Steffy felt that Liam and Hope could just as easily adopt. However, Hope said that Liam’s place was with Steffy and the girls. The blonde told Steffy that she wanted her to convince Liam to leave her.

At Forrester Creations, Thomas was proud of the decision that Hope had made. He and Liam argued about whether the decision was in the best interest of the children. Liam then told Thomas that even if Hope chose Douglas, she would never love him. He said that Hope would never end up with Thomas so he should not get it twisted.

The Bold and the Beautiful airs weekdays on CBS. Check back with The Inquisitr for the latest spoilers, recaps, and casting news.