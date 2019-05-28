Watch Bangladesh Vs. India Cricket Live Stream: World Cup Official Warm-Up Match, Start Time, Preview

The Bangladesh Tigers look to keep their pre-World Cup momentum going against India, the world's second-ranked ODI side, in the final warm-up match for both teams.

The Bangladesh Tigers play their final 2019 Cricket World Cup warm-up match against the same 50-over powerhouse nation who will also be their opponent in their final group stage match of the actual competition, according to the official Cricket World Cup site. That opponent, of course, is subcontinental rival India, the second-ranked one-day international cricket side in the world. And after their first warm-up game, against another arch-rival — Pakistan — fell victim to the rains in Cardiff, Wales, the Tigers will have a difficult task if they want to keep their momentum at a high level heading into the World Cup, which sees them play their opening game on Sunday, against South Africa. But first, Bangladesh and India square off in a “practice” match that will live stream on Tuesday.

To find out how to watch a live stream of the Bangladesh vs. India Cricket World Cup warm-up ODI match, see the streaming information at the bottom of this article. The first ball is scheduled for 10:30 a.m. British Summer Time on Tuesday, May 28, at the 15,600-capacity Sophia Gardens Cricket Ground, in Cardiff, Wales. In India, the start time will be 3 p.m. India Standard Time, while in Bangladesh, the first ball is set to be bowled at 3:30 p.m. Bangladesh Standard Time.

In the United States, cricket fans will definitely need to set their alarm clocks to catch the World Cup warm-up match between Bangladesh and India, with a start time of 5:30 a.m. Eastern Daylight Time on Tuesday, 2:30 a.m. Pacific.

But while Bangladesh are coming off a clean sweep through their tri-series against Ireland and West Indies, India struggled in their opening warm-up game, falling by six wickets and recording only 179 against 2015 World Cup runners-up New Zealand, according to The Dhaka Tribune.

India, known more for its batting than bowling attack, go into the 2019 Cup in exactly the opposite situation, bringing a rare — for them — three-man pace attack with Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Mohammed Shami, and death bowling ace Jasprit Bumrah, according to CricBuzz.

Bangladesh take some added motivation into the match. It was India who defeated the Tigers in the quarterfinals of the 2015 Cricket World Cup — the first time the Tigers had advanced to a World Cup knockout stage, as well as in the semifinals of the 2017 ICC Champions Trophy, per CricBuzz, making Tuesday’s match a statement game as much as a warm-up, at least for Bangladesh.

Loading...

Soumya Sarkar gets a chance to open the batting for Bangladesh in the 2019 Cricket World Cup. Dan Mullan / Getty Images

In the United Kingdom, Sky Go will carry the live stream of Bangladesh vs. India. In Bangladesh, Gazi TV has the game. In India, HotStar has the live streaming rights to all Cricket World Cup warm-up matches.

In Australia, FoxTel Sport has the live stream of the game. For fans in the United States, to watch a live stream of the Bangladesh vs. India 2019 World Cup practice game, the best option is to sign up for a one-week free trial of the Sling TV international sports package. The package includes Willow TV, which will carry live streaming video of the Tuesday Cricket World Cup warm-up match.