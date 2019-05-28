‘Sports Illustrated’ Bombshell Jasmine Sanders Rocks Minuscule Black Thong Bikini On Instagram

Jasmine Sanders is heating things up on Instagram again with a sexy bikini pic that is driving her fans absolutely wild. The Sports Illustrated Swimsuit model took to her account on the social media platform earlier today to share a sizzling new snap from her spread in the bikini-clad magazine that sent temperatures soaring.

The upload came late in the evening on Monday, May 27 and certainly did not go unnoticed by the bombshell’s millions of followers. With a sultry look on her face, Jasmine posed on the beach with her backside to the camera, showing off nothing but the skimpy strings of her barely-there bikini that did noting but favors for her dangerous curves.

The style of the top half of the 27-year-old’s itty-bitty black two-piece was mostly out of sight, though it did appear to have a halter style that tied once around her neck and again around the small of her back. As for her lower half, Jasmine sported a minuscule pair of thong bikini bottoms that left very little to the imagination. The style provided very little coverage to the bombshell’s backside, exposing her curvy booty and long, tan legs pretty much in their entirety. The number was tied tightly together high on her hips, accentuating her trim waist and enviably flat midsection that she often flaunts on her Instagram account.

Jasmine’s signature blonde tresses — which earned her the nickname Golden Barbie — were worn in loose, beachy waves that perfectly framed her face as she stared down the camera. She rocked a minimal makeup look in the steamy shot that consisted of a light pink lip and thick coating of mascara that made her piercing blue eyes pop and let her striking features shine.

Fans of the social media sensation were quick to show Jasmine some love for the racy new upload. At the time of this writing, the latest addition to the beauty’s Instagram account has already racked up more than 26,000 likes within its first hour of going live on the platform. Hundreds of her 3.4 million followers took to the comments section as well to compliment the stunner on her jaw-dropping display.

“So beautiful,” one person wrote, while another said Jasmine was “so perfect.”

“Body goals,” commented a third.

Earlier this weekend, Jasmine hopped back on her Instagram to share an exciting project she recently did — posing for the cover of Numero Russia’s May issue, which she was also a guest editor for. Jasmine shared a number of photos from the publication, including one that captured her in a flowy blue dress that she labeled “Gone with the wind fabulous!”