Meghan McCain Roasted For Telling Amy Klobuchar Not To Mention Her Father

The latest in the seemingly endless series of controversies involving The View cohost Meghan McCain involves a Democratic presidential contender, Senator Amy Klobuchar of Minnesota.

Earlier this week, Klobuchar relayed an anecdote involving Meghan McCain’s father, the late Senator John McCain, with whom Klobuchar served in the Senate for many years, prior to McCain’s death last year.

Per CNN, Klobuchar told a crowd in Iowa Saturday that she had been sitting near McCain during President Trump’s inauguration, and at the time, McCain mentioned the names of several dictators.

“John McCain kept reciting to me names of dictators during that speech,” Klobuchar said, “because he knew more than any of what we were facing as a nation, he understood it… he knew because he knew this man more than any of us did.”

Meghan McCain, it appears, disapproved of a presidential candidate telling a story involving her father.

“On behalf of the entire McCain family – @ amyklobuchar please be respectful to all of us and leave my fathers legacy and memory out of presidential politics,” Meghan said on Twitter Sunday.

Many noticed how strange the request was. Klobuchar’s story didn’t paint John McCain in a negative light, or attribute views to him that are contrary to the opinions he was known to hold. There’s also no reason to doubt the truth or the veracity of the story, and as shown in a photograph taken that day, the two senators really were seated near each other at the inauguration.

John McCain was very much on the record in regards to his disapproval of Trump as a candidate and president, and that feeling was mutual, as Trump continued to trash McCain in multiple speeches, even months after the senator was dead.

There’s another thing that many, including Twitter user Bryan Fyock, pointed out: Meghan McCain mentions her father nearly constantly on television, very often in the context of arguments about current political debates, and has now asked others to refrain from doing the same.

“Yes, please keep his name in the honored place where it belongs–on The View about once every 20 minutes,” writer Mark Harris tweeted.

Others noted that keeping John McCain “out of presidential politics” was exactly what voters did on the two occasions, 2000 and 2008, when he ran for president and lost.

“The voters kept your father’s legacy and memory out of presidential politics 69,498,516 to 59,948,323,” Blaine Capatch said on Twitter, listing the popular vote totals in the 2008 presidential election.

The controversy doubles as the first time in months that Amy Klobuchar’s presidential campaign has made any headlines. The Real Clear Politics poll average has the senator at 1.7 percent in national polls, putting her in eighth place.