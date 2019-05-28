‘Sports Illustrated’ Model Haley Kalil Flaunts Her Figure In Tight Black One-Piece By The Pool On Instagram

Haley Kalil is showing some serious skin in yet another social media post that is driving her thousands of fans wild. The Sports Illustrated Swimsuit model took to her Instagram account earlier today to share a steamy new snap that is sure to get pulses racing.

The revealing upload to the 26-year-old’s feed came on Monday, May 27 and included not one but three snaps of the model lounging by the pool. The geotag on the post placed Haley at the Montauk Beach House in New York, where she was wearing a tight black swimsuit that certainly did not disappoint her 262,000 Instagram followers. The sexy one-piece was from the popular swimwear brand Revival and did nothing but favors for Haley’s flawless figure as she enjoyed some fun in the sun.

The chic garment perfectly hugged every inch of the beauty’s dangerous curves and showed off an ample amount of cleavage thanks to its low, square neckline that hardly contained her voluptuous bosom. Drawing even more attention to her exposed chest was a sexy lace-up design that was tied in a delicate bow right in the middle of her bust. Meanwhile, the cheeky cut of the number showed off Haley’s curvy booty and toned legs as she laid poolside during the beautiful day.

The redhead bombshell stayed on trend with the accessories she added to her barely-there look, sporting a pair of cat-eye sunglasses and tortoise-patterned hoop earrings. She wore her signature red tresses down, gathering her locks to one side of her shoulder so they would not cover up her face, which sported a minimal makeup look of a light pink lipstick and coating of mascara that accentuated her striking features.

Fans of the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Rookie showed nothing but love for Haley’s eye-popping Instagram upload. At the time of this writing, the post has already racked up nearly 9,000 likes after just eight hours of going live on the social media platform and has racked up more than 120 comments from followers complimenting her jaw-dropping display.

“Absolutely beautiful,” one person wrote, while another said she was “so gorgeous.”

“You’re such a wonderful person inside and out,” commented a third.

Earlier this weekend, Haley took to her Instagram account again to model yet another piece from the Revival swimwear line. In the steamy upload, the stunner showed off her flawless figure again in a bold, orange bikini that did far more showing than covering up, sending her followers straight to the comments section to shower her with love for the stunning look.