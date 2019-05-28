‘The Bachelorette’ Hannah Brown Jokes About Hospital Visit As Fans Gush Over Connor’s Reaction

The Bachelorette spoilers for Episode 3 had revealed a lot regarding what fans could expect, but one tidbit managed to come as a surprise as fans watched the show Monday night. Hannah Brown ended up going to the hospital and this hadn’t been on anybody’s radar ahead of time!

Hannah made it through a group date of hers as Episode 3 started, but then after a commercial break, viewers suddenly saw that she was in the hospital. As ET Online notes, there wasn’t much shared right away in terms of an explanation.

Bachelor Connor Saeli was slated to have a one-on-one with Hannah, but this took a turn once it was revealed she was in the hospital. He went to her place and left a card and flowers, and later he got to spend some time with her.

Apparently, Hannah passed out when she woke up that morning, an experience that surely had production in a bit of a panic. As TV Shows Ace details, The Bachelorette star was giving fluids while being monitored and she was soon released.

Hannah and Connor may not have been able to have a wild and crazy one-on-one, but they spent some quality time together and they both seemed to enjoy the opportunity to talk and get to know one another in a private setting. During their time hanging out, Saeli talked with Brown about the time his mother had a stroke and how it impacted his life.

The Bachelorette said it was an honor to get to learn about that side of him, and then she essentially kicked him out so she could follow doctor’s orders and rest. Before he left, Connor left sweet post-it notes all over Hannah’s place. While he’ll have to wait until the rose ceremony to get a rose instead of getting one on the date, it doesn’t look like he’ll have to worry too much.

Hannah was on a flight as this was airing in most of the country, but she was anticipating her hospital visit being shown. Brown asked via Twitter if that part had been shown yet and she said she hoped the episode was good and entertaining for everybody.

Loading...

Many Bachelorette fans responded by noting that she looked gorgeous even after heading to the hospital and they thought Saeli was very sweet. Fans of Hannah’s said that she and Connor were cute, precious, and adorable together and it looks like he’s definitely becoming a fan-favorite contestant.

Luckily, Hannah Brown’s brief hospitalization didn’t seem to cause any additional issues later on during filming. The Bachelorette spoilers tease that this will continue to be a wild ride for her, but so far, there haven’t been any teasers emerging about any additional fainting spells.