‘Sports Illustrated’ Cover Girl Camille Kostek Shows Some Skin In Skimpy Blue Bikini And Crop Top On Instagram

Camille Kostek’s latest Instagram upload is getting a lot of love from her thousands of followers. The beauty took to her account on the social media platform on Monday, May 27 to share a sexy new snap from her trip home to Connecticut that is sending temperatures soaring.

The post was shared late in the evening and included a side-by-side shot of the model posing underneath the sun with a gorgeous display of greenery and bright orange flowers behind. Even more breathtaking than the scene behind her was Camille herself, who showed some serious skin in a skimpy blue bikini that did nothing but favors for her flawless physique.

The sexy two-piece was from the brand Frankies Bikinis and left very little to the imagination as the 27-year-old posed for the camera with a huge smile on her face. On her lower half, Camille wore a barely-there set of bottoms that did way more showing than covering up. The high cut design of the number gave way to the babe’s long, tan legs and curvy booty, while its thin waistband sat high on her hips to accentuate her trim waist and enviably flat midsection. As for her top half, the blonde bombshell skipped the bikini top and instead opted for a matching blue tank top that was knotted in the middle to crop it off just below her voluptuous chest. The clingy nature of the fabric perfectly outlined the beauty’s busty chest, while the impromptu alteration put her washboard abs completely on display.

Camille skipped adding any accessories to her revealing ensemble, letting her impressive figure take center stage in the steamy shot. She wore her long, blonde hair down in a messy fashion that fell in front of her shoulders and perfectly framed her face, which sported a minimal makeup look that let her natural features shine.

Fans of the 2019 Sports Illustrated Swimsuit cover girl went absolutely wild for the newest addition to her Instagram page. At the time of this writing, the post has already racked up more than 16,000 likes after just 30 minutes of going live on the platform, as well as dozens of comments complimenting Camille on her jaw-dropping display.

“You’re gorgeous,” one follower wrote, while another noted that that blue looks “so good” on her.

“My time line has been blessed,” commented a third.

May has been an extremely big month for Camille, as she found out that she was one of this year’s cover girls for the 2019 edition of Sports Illustrated Swimsuit magazine. There were three different versions of the publication released this year that, along with Camille, saw soccer star Alex Morgan and former model Tyra Banks also on the covers.