Canadian Lingerie Model Danielle Knudson Puts Her Booty On Display In Tiny Red Underwear

Danielle Knudson certainly knows how to turn up the heat on social media with her steamy photo shoots. On Monday night, the gorgeous lingerie model set Instagram on fire with a couple of racy snapshots that left many of her fans wanting more.

Earlier today, the blonde bombshell took to the popular social media platform to drop two very enticing photos that were almost risqué in nature. Channeling her inner seductress, Danielle gave fans an ample view of her shapely assets by stripping down to her underwear to pose for the hot photo shoot.

Wearing nothing but a tiny crop top and skimpy red briefs, the Canadian lingerie model sent temperatures soaring with her sizzling snaps. Posing on a black leather couch, the scantily-clad model flaunted her spectacularly fit figure in the sparse attire, all the while putting her pert derriere front and center in both shots.

The first photo saw Danielle lying on her tummy on the leather cushions of the couch. Leaning on her elbows to prop up her sculpted torso, the Canadian beauty arched her back in a provocative way to bring her peachy posterior into focus.

Her teeny crop top did very little to cover up her bust. Boasting a black-and-white striped pattern, the long-sleeved number ended right below her chest, barely concealing her busty curves. Meanwhile, her red briefs – a stylish design by Diesel, sporting the label’s name emblazoned all across the white, contrast hem – drew all of the attention toward her nearly-naked lower body, perfectly showcasing her curvy backside.

Danielle cut a very seductive figure in the head-turning photo. The stunning model bared her midriff to expose her incredibly flat stomach and taut waistline, while also showing off her toned thigh in the skin-baring snap. As she looked directly into the camera with a smoldering gaze, she struck a sultry pose that sent pulses racing amid her vast base of admirers.

The second photo was even bawdier than the first and showed Danielle going down on all fours on the leather couch. As she lifted up her hips to let her perky read end take center stage, the fair-haired beauty gave fans a more detailed glimpse of her toned abdomen and impossibly narrow waist. At the same time, the ravishing lingerie model put her booty on full display in the jaw-dropping snap, showing off her chiseled thighs and slender caves in the process.

Danielle left very little to the imagination in the torrid snapshot, showcasing her hourglass frame in all of its splendor. The Canadian lingerie model showed a great expanse of toned fair skin in the sweltering pic and even teased her busty assets through her snug crop top.

Flaunting her insane body in the sexy pose, Danielle added even more spice to the shot with her facial expression. Staring into the lens with burning eyes, she slightly parted her plump lips in an alluring display, as her platinum blond tresses flowed freely down her shoulder and arm.