Iggy Azalea Responds To Her Nude Photo Leak

Rapper Iggy Azalea has released a statement regarding her nude photo leak from over the weekend. As The Inquisitr previously reported, Iggy deleted her Twitter and Instagram accounts Monday afternoon after the leaked photos gained steam online and only briefly hopped back on Twitter to speak out. Shortly after releasing her statement, she deactivated Twitter again.

According to Entertainment Tonight, her statement was quite lengthy and the “Fancy” singer is angry, to say the least. In the note, Iggy explained she felt comfortable doing the topless photo for GQ Australia as she was familiar with celebrity spreads they had done in the past and trusted the publication. Iggy also noted that she believed the topless photos, where her breasts were completely exposed, would have been discarded after the photoshoot. The magazine only published photos of Iggy covering her breasts with her arms.

“There was no reason for anyone to have kept the outtakes from the shoot. I’m surprised and angry that they were not immediately deleted after the final images were selected,” she wrote.

Iggy went on to explain that she felt “blindsided embarrassed, violated, angry, sad, and a million other things.”

The “Black Widow” singer also explained in the statement that it wasn’t just the photos being leaked that was troublesome to her, but how people were responding on social media that really upset her.

“A lot of the comments I see from men in particular taking things even further and sharing their thoughts and fantasies in regards to my body had honestly disturbed me. The outright wicked things people say is overwhelming & makes me feel like throwing up.”

#IggyAzalea responds to the nude photo leak. "I never consented to taking topless pictures for potential release, period" https://t.co/p50B8awxit — ET Canada (@ETCanada) May 27, 2019

Iggy went on to say she felt humiliated in front of her family and friends and also claimed she planned on finding out who was responsible for the leak and said she would be pressing criminal charges. She made it clear that someone needed to be held accountable for releasing these photos.

Towards the end of the post, Iggy said she needed to remove herself from social media because it was “too much negativity” for her to handle. She then urged everyone to be kinder to one another.

The singer did not hint at when she would return to social media, if ever. The only hint she gave followers was that she might return after everything had blown over. Iggy also deactivated her social media accounts back in 2015 because of negativity but eventually returned to the delight of her fans. At the time of her deactivation, Iggy had over 13 million followers on Instagram.