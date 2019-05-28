‘Sports Illustrated’ Model Anne de Paula Leaves Little To The Imagination In Plunging One-Piece On Instagram

Anne de Paula is clearly loving her spread in this year’s issue of Sports Illustrated Swimsuit magazine. The model took to her Instagram today to share yet another steamy snap from her feature in the bikini-clad publication that drove her thousands of followers absolutely wild.

The latest addition to Anne’s account on the popular social media platform came on Monday, May 27 and sent temperatures skyrocketing. The stunner sizzled as she posed on her knees on the beach in Kenya, staring down the camera with a sensual look while sporting a daring swimsuit number that left very little to the imagination.

With the waves crashing in behind her, Anne put on an eye-popping display in a plunging patterned one piece that did nothing but favors for her dangerous curves. The barley-there number was covered with a mixture of animal prints and bold colors that popped against her perfectly bronzed skin. Her long, toned legs and curvy booty were exposed almost in their entirety thanks to the high cut, cheeky nature of the piece that covered up only what was necessary. Meanwhile, the sexy, skimpy garment would have left Anne’s voluptuous chest completely exposed had it not been for a cropped white top that she wore underneath, which barely did the job of covering her up itself. The tiny top left plenty of underboob within eyesight, as well as an ample amount of cleavage thanks to the bombshell’s decision to tug it down to create a deep v neckline.

The Brazilian beauty kept her look simple by skipping any accessories to her beach day look, letting her flawless figure get all the attention. She wore her brunette tresses down in loose waves that appeared wet as if she had just emerged from the ocean behind her. She sported a minimal makeup look featuring a light pink lip and shimmering highlighter that let her striking features shine.

Anne’s 216,000 Instagram followers were far from shy about showing the babe some love for her latest upload. At the time of this writing, the steamy snap has already racked up well over 10,000 likes after just six hours of going live on the platform, as well as more than 100 comments complimenting the model on her jaw-dropping display.

“STUNNING,” one fan wrote, while another said she was “beautiful and sexy.”

Brooks Nader, who also models for Sports Illustrated Swimsuit could only get out one word on the steamy shot, “wow.”

This is not the only shot of Anne’s S.I. spread that she’s shared with her followers. Just last week, she graced her feed with another sizzling shot that caught her showing off just as much skin as today’s post, sending her fans into an absolute frenzy.