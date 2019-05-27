Spoilers For ‘The Young And The Restless’: Dina Makes An Unexpected Friend

New The Young and the Restless spoilers reveal that Dina knows her family plans to move her into a facility, and she takes off instead of doing what they want her to do for her safety and well being.

For a while now, Dina (Marla Adams) has lived at home in the Abbott mansion where her children help take care of her while she suffers the ill effects of Alzheimer’s disease. Last year, before she left, Ashley (Eileen Davidson) and Jack (Peter Bergman) disagreed about how to care for Dina. Despite looking for a facility that could provide care for their mother and keep her safe, Jack decided to try to help Dina live out her days at home. Traci (Beth Maitland) has been helping as well as Kyle (Michael Mealor). Abby (Melissa Ordway) also assists her family whenever she’s able.

As Dina’s health gets worse, Jack and Traci realize that it is time for Dina to move to a place that specializes in caring for people who have Alzheimer’s for her own safety. Despite how hard they’ve tried, the Abbotts are unable to care for Dina the way she needs to be cared for as her disease progresses. According to SheKnows Soaps, Dina knows what her family is planning to do, and she is beside herself in anger. Poor Kyle does not know what is happening, and he shows up, and Dina begs him for help.

Instead of packing to leave, Dina takes off her GPS bracelet and takes off as the family updates Kyle on the latest plans for his grandma. When they realize Dina is gone, they’re incredibly fearful for her, so Traci stays home in case she comes back while everybody else goes to look for Dina. It’s already a heartbreaking time for the family, and it is even more challenging to see how upsetting the situation is for Dina.

While she’s out, Dina makes a surprising friend in Tessa (Cait Fairbanks). Dina listens to Tessa performing in Chancellor Park, and she enjoys the younger woman’s music. Jack finally locates Dina, and he’s relieved and also surprised by her unexpected friend. When Dina asks Tessa to visit her, Tessa readily agrees not only to visit but to also play music for Dina at her new residence. With that assurance, Dina decides to move although she fears people there will not like her. Of course, the fact that she made a friend so quickly in Tessa helps ease Dina’s anxiety a bit.

As for Tessa, Abby appreciates her help, and Abby decides to go to bat for Tessa with Devon (Bryton James) and Ana (Loren Lott).