WWE News: Baron Corbin Takes A Shot At AEW When Asked If He Was Watching ‘Double Or Nothing’

While some superstars enjoyed the competition, not all in WWE had the time.

On Saturday evening, All Elite Wrestling presented their first-ever event with Double or Nothing and it was enjoyed by a lot of people around the world. AEW is going to do whatever they can to succeed and be competition to WWE, but many of the superstars welcome the challenge. Of course, there is always one who likes to swim against the flow and Baron Corbin had an interesting response when asked if he was watching the pay-per-view.

The WWE veteran has only ever wrestled for one company as he began things in NXT and has been with the promotion ever since. Of course, he never ended up being a part of the “Monday Night Wars” against WWE and came into the picture long after Impact Wrestling had cooled off from its initial beginning.

The man once known as “The Lone Wolf” in WWE has made a pretty big name for himself, and he feels he’s in a place to speak his mind. That isn’t just on Monday Night Raw or when backed up by Bobby Lashley and Drew McIntyre, either.

A couple of days ago, Corbin posted a picture on his official Instagram account which seemed rather simple and innocent. It was a pic of him smoking a cigar and he captioned it with the simple words of “Cigar Saturday works right?”

While it seems like a simple post, those reading the comments were able to see a little jab at AEW.

Looking through the comments, one fan asks Baron Corbin if he was going to watch Double or Nothing on Saturday night. Corbin didn’t seem to be as appreciative of there being more wrestling as some of the other WWE superstars were as he simply responded with a very snarky comment.

“nope I have to wash my hair”

Knowing that he doesn’t have any hair on top of his head, this is a fun little jab at the new wrestling promotion which some took very seriously. While it’s not as big of a deal as some are making it out to be, it was quite humorous.

The Inquisitr reported that a number of WWE superstars such as Xavier Woods, Big E, Peyton Royce, and Sami Zayn all watched Double or Nothing on Saturday. Despite it being their competition, they were more than happy to comment on the event and congratulate all of them.

With AEW beginning a weekly TV show later this year on TNT, it can only be expected that the trash talk will pick up even more.