Instagram Is Losing It To Ariana Grande’s Celery Video

As the most-followed woman on Instagram, Ariana Grande is now subscribed to by 156 million fans. The thank u, next singer and her ponytail come with regular posts – today’s, however, is a little different.

On May 27, Ariana updated her Instagram with a video. It shows the 25-year-old chowing down on some fresh produce with Courtney Chipolone – fans of Ariana’s “7 Rings” track will recognize Courtney from the music video.

The Instagram video begins with Courtney pulling out some celery sticks. Ariana appears to be calling the whole affair “dirty” before tucking into the sticks with her pal. The girls burst out laughing after Courtney accidentally gets celery in her eye. Goofing around and munching loudly, the pair are also seen mouthing silently and making noises at the camera.

Celery-centric as the video is, it does appear to feature another menu item. Ariana is seen pulling out a tub of food – possibly pomegranate. The footage then shows the girls attempting to eat the contents from the table in front of them.

Fans are loving it.

“girl.. if u don’t make a ty channel rn,” one wrote.

“the best thing i’ve ever seen we-” another added.

“IM [sic] SCREAMING” was all one fan needed to say, per their comment.

Grande’s caption has encouraged fans to follow Courtney’s Instagram account. Giving a nod to her lesser-known peers is a standard from this singer. Likewise, a trademark of her updates (and present today) is Ariana’s high ponytail. The legendary hairdo that’s now a part of Grande’s identity was lowered for her Sweetener album cover, but it’s back.

Ariana’s Instagram updates are known for their spontaneity. While Grande will take to the platform for promotional posts and music announcements, her posts remain known for their candid feel, signature winks, and often-blurry finish.

Earlier this month, Ariana announced her partnership with luxury fashion empire Givenchy. Her modern-day spin on Breakfast at Tiffany’s Audrey Hepburn seems to be making her the perfect match. Hepburn famously wore Givenchy in the iconic movie.

Now a full-blown powerhouse, Ariana comes as a mega-star, style queen, and symbol of feminine empowerment. The unexpected release of thank u, next following Grande’s 2018 split from SNL star Pete Davidson ushered in a new era – namely, one that celebrates breakups rather than encouraging sad reminiscing.

Today’s video racked up over 1 million views within two hours of being posted. Given the comments, it would appear that Instagram is losing it to Ariana and her celery. Fans wishing to unleash their inner Arianator should follow Grande on Instagram.