Kylie Jenner Wears Chanel, Flashes Abs In Latest Instagram Snap

In her latest Instagram post, Kylie Jenner looked glam posing in Chanel gear. The reality star posted a series of photos to Instagram where she rocked a pair of sexy Chanel sunglasses and a crop top that showed off her toned abs.

As her fans know, Jenner is a big fan of sunglasses — and Chanel — so it is no surprise to see the entrepreneur wearing the brand. The first photo showed a close up of the celebrity’s perfectly made-up face sporting the stylish sunglasses. The star’s eyebrows were expertly sculpted and she wore natural colors on her cheeks. She also wore a matte natural color on her lined lips. Her long nails were painted white.

In the second photo, Jenner is giving the camera a sexy pose with her hand in her long, wavy hair, which was tossed over one shoulder. She flaunted her abs wearing the black vintage Chanel crop top and a pair of leather pants. The third photo is another sultry shot where the 21-year-old strikes a pose with both of her hands in her hair.

Earlier in March, Jenner posted selfies of herself wearing the crop top, looking sensational even without the sunglasses. She also posted a photo of herself reclining against her Mercedes G-Wagon in the top.

Jenner’s Instagram account has been filled with promotions of her newly-launched skin care line. The products went over well, as they sold out in just a matter of days. But no matter how busy the celebrity is, she still manages to post a few photos of herself looking glamorous for her 136 million followers. After all, her social media presence is a huge part of her success, and she certainly knows how to work it.

The young star has enjoyed immense success in her career. Forbes recently named her the youngest self-made billionaire, and it appears she has no desire to stop growing her brand.

In April, the mother of one generated quite the buzz when she wished her partner, Travis Scott, a happy birthday and suggested the two “f*** around” and make another baby. Days after that post, the star reportedly filed paperwork to sell children’s apparel, strollers, diapers and more using the brand name Kylie Baby by Kylie Jenner, Fortune reported.

Fans will have to wait and see what Jenner has in mind, but if her past endeavors are any indication, a baby line could be a huge success.