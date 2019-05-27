Spoilers Tease Cam Ayala Runs Into Trouble With Hannah Brown, What’s The Scoop On This ‘Bachelorette’ Suitor?

Viewers have already seen quite a bit of bachelor Cam Ayala during Hannah Brown’s run as ABC’s The Bachelorette. Spoilers tease that there are some big moments involving Cam and Hannah during Episode 3 airing on Monday, May 27, and viewers will probably be curious to know more about Ayala’s background as they watch these dramatic moments play out.

Ayala first popped up as one of Brown’s first contestants when she was announced as The Bachelorette during Colton Underwood’s Bachelor finale. In fact, Cam’s rapping skills scored him a rose after that initial introduction. He had Hannah laughing with more rapping during the first night of filming the new season, but last week he crashed a group date and ruffled some feathers.

Now, Cam will end up facing a difficult talk with Hannah after he crosses a line. A new sneak peek shared via the show’s Twitter page reveals the conflict that’s on the way. The Bachelorette spoilers indicate that Brown will confront Ayala about some possible ulterior motives after he shares a personal story with her.

As The Inquisitr shared, Cam will tell some of the other guys that he has something serious to discuss with Hannah. This is apparently about a health issue from his past that he’s proud to have overcome, but Brown will hear from some of the other guys that Ayala is using this to tug at The Bachelorette star’s heartstrings.

Hannah better Always Be Careful when it comes to Cam. #TheBachelorette is new tomorrow! pic.twitter.com/fptq9VNzkd — The Bachelorette (@BacheloretteABC) May 26, 2019

Hannah will tell Cam that she heard he was worried before the tailgate party about being sent home without a rose during the next rose ceremony. Fellow contestant Mike Johnson will apparently tell Brown that Ayala essentially said he was going to reveal this big story about his background in hopes of getting a pity rose, and that does not sit well with The Bachelorette.

Spoilers tease that Hannah will not mince words as she confronts Cam about this and he will act stunned as she lays it all on the line. Ayala will surely scramble and try to convince Brown that what she heard wasn’t true, but teasers reveal that she’ll end up sending him home at that point.

While Cam initially charmed Hannah, viewers haven’t quite known what to make of him. His bio on ABC’s site shares that he’s a 30-year-old software salesman from Austin, Texas who describes himself as someone who has a competitive personality.

Ayala also believes that he is the “dance floor king” and the life of any party, and he plays the harmonica in addition to having a passion for rapping. Cam says the most important quality in a woman is good dental hygiene and he touts The Notebook as his favorite film.

As for the serious issue he talks to Hannah about, it seems certain that this is related to the health issues he first encountered at the age of 12. Ayala shared an Instagram post about it last December and he’s remained passionate about advocating for those experiencing similar health challenges.

The Bachelorette spoilers indicate that Cam Ayala will be exiting much earlier than he anticipated during Hannah Brown’s journey to find love. However, that doesn’t necessarily mean that viewers won’t be seeing him again.

It seems virtually guaranteed that Ayala will be offered a spot on Bachelor in Paradise this summer if he wants it. Filming starts quite soon and it shouldn’t take too much longer for news to emerge regarding the final cast for Season 6 and whether Cam will be a part of it.