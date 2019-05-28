Shirtless Justin Bieber Shows Off Chest Tattoos With ‘Chicka’ Hailey Baldwin

Justin Bieber’s latest Instagram update appears to have killed two birds with one stone – it’s showcasing the singer’s epic chest tattoos and his affection for his wife Hailey Bieber.

On May 26, the Canadian star updated his account. The black-and-white snap shows Justin standing in a recording studio with Hailey next to him. While the model is fully clothed in a trendy Vetements hoodie, her husband is shirtless. The 25-year-old crooner is flaunting his ripped chest in nothing but a pair of Calvin Klein underwear and pulled-down pants. Eyes are likely on this singer’s body ink, though. Justin’s iconic tattoos are on full display and fans have spotted their favorites.

A caption from Bieber has mentioned “studio vibes” alongside his “studio chicka.”

A shirtless update from one of music’s biggest faces is going to rake in the engagement. When that update comes complete with a supermodel wife and artsy photography, the likes are almost guaranteed, and even Keeping Up With The Kardashians star Kylie Jenner has liked the picture.

Fans have been leaving their thoughts in the comments section.

“You guys are beautiful,” one wrote.

“Wow Tattoos,” another added.

One fan sent love from India.

While the tattoo display is obvious – likewise, the love – there is a more cryptic side to Justin’s update. Him being in the studio is hinting that new music might be on the way.

As one of Hollywood’s highest-profile couples, Justin and Hailey also comes as one of the industry’s surprise throwers. Justin announced his marriage to Hailey unexpectedly in November 2018. His Instagram post confirming his marriage to Baldwin (seen above) currently sits at 7.2 million likes. While the couple had been known to be dating, news that they had tied the knot came without warning.

Once a floppy-haired teen, Justin has risen from unknown YouTuber to international mega-star. He is now known for his chart-topping records, icon status, tattoos, and marriage. Justin also has a clothing line. He and Hailey are frequently spotted in Justin’s Drew apparel line.

By virtue of her career as a model and heightened celebrity status following being linked to Bieber, Hailey is now an A-Lister. Her “it” girl status comes complete with paparazzi chasers, documented style files, and a trademark look. Grunge is Baldwin’s edge, and her signature look is a leggy display of oversized shirts with chunky boots.

Less about the fashion and more about the inked-up man and his wife, yesterday’s update proved popular. It had racked up over 4.4 million likes within one day of being posted. Justin has 114 million Instagram followers.