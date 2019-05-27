‘House Of Cards’ Star Kate Mara Announces Baby Girl With Adorable Instagram Picture

Hollywood has a new baby. House of Cards actress Kate Mara and her husband, Billy Elliot star Jamie Bell, have welcomed their first child, as E! News reported on May 27. As the media outlet states, the couple became parents to a baby girl earlier this month. They appear to have waited some weeks after the birth of their baby before the announcement.

Earlier today, Kate took to her Instagram account to make the announcement. Her adorable picture shows a tiny pair of newborn feet. Fluffy whites under the feet suggest that her baby is on a rug or a blanket. The feet are bare, but the camera has taken in some clothing – the couple’s daughter appears to be wearing something in brownish-gray with white spots.

As E! News reports, Kate and Jamie celebrated their then-upcoming baby “a few weeks ago” with a baby shower at their home in Los Angeles, California. The shower was attended by Kate’s sister Rooney Mara and her partner Joaquin Phoenix. The event is said to have been pink-themed and stylishly decorated with floral arrangements.

The 36-year-old actress confirmed her pregnancy in January. She has been married to Bell since 2017. Details of their marriage were shared by Bell back in October 2017.

Jamie told E! News that his ideal date night with Kate wasn’t necessarily what fans might expect.

“Netflix and chill is date night. Couch. Postmates. That’s the date night. Our perfect date night is a movie and dinner,” he said.

Kate’s latest Instagram picture has seen fans leaving plenty of comments.

“CONGRATULATIONS!!! Beautiful feet!!!” one wrote.

“Little piggies” was another comment.

Kate has 316,000 Instagram followers. Lower-profile as she may be compared to some of Hollywood’s major faces, this actress and model nonetheless comes with an impressive resume. Her Zoe Barnes character on Netflix’s House of Cards dates back to 2013. She played the role between 2013 and 2014, then resumed it in 2016. Elsewhere, Kate has appeared in thriller series 24. Her movie portfolio includes Brokeback Mountain, The Open Road, and The Martian. She also co-starred with Bell in Fantastic Four.

Kate’s new baby may see her take on biological motherhood for the first time, but the concept isn’t a novel one for this actress. By virtue of marrying Bell, Kate became a stepmother to his son – Bell has a son from his marriage to actress Evan Rachel Wood.

Given today’s update, it would appear that this new mother is besotted with her little one. At the age of 36, Kate is three years older than her husband Jamie. Today’s update did not appear to announce the baby’s name.