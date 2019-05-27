Who Is Mike Johnson Of Hannah Brown’s ‘The Bachelorette’ Season?

Mike Johnson is one of the men wooing Hannah Brown this spring on ABC’s The Bachelorette 2019 season and fans have definitely taken notice of him. Spoilers tease that he’ll get some key moments with Hannah in Episode 3 airing on Monday, May 27, and fans will surely be anxious to know more about him.

According to his ABC profile, Mike is a portfolio manager who lives in San Antonio, Texas. The 31-year-old Bachelorette contestant is an Air Force veteran who considers himself a romantic underneath all of his swagger. The adventurous bachelor has traveled through 30 countries across the globe, but it seems his adventurous nature stops at being asked to go sky-diving.

Romper has done some additional digging into Mike’s life and has discovered he has volunteered with Big Brothers Big Sisters of America as a Big Brother and he’s done work with the Children’s Aid Society too. Also, The Bachelorette contestant’s Instagram posts reveal that he loves the Dallas Cowboys, believes that travel gives him humility, and thinks that it’s key to smile and spread positivity.

On Mother’s Day, Mike shared, via Instagram, a video he had made for his mom several years ago when he was still in the Air Force. He explained in the caption that he hadn’t seen her for more than a year and he tried to surprise her at work.

Unfortunately, Johnson’s plan hit a snag when he learned that his mom had left work early that day. It took another attempt, but The Bachelorette contestant eventually managed to surprise his mom and he’s clearly extremely close to her.

Mike’s Instagram seems to be all about positivity, following one’s dreams, and being able to love and laugh at yourself. Johnson’s personality does seem to have charmed Hannah already and The Bachelorette spoilers suggest that the sparks will be flying between the two after an upcoming group date.

Not only does Hannah seem to be quite attracted to Mike, but The Bachelorette spoilers suggest that she also comes to value his insight on things. How far into this journey will Johnson make it? Viewers will have to stay tuned to see how many roses he receives, but many are already buzzing over wanting to see more of him.

If Mike Johnson doesn’t receive Hannah Brown’s final rose on The Bachelorette this spring, fans will surely be campaigning to see him on Bachelor in Paradise this summer or even become the next Bachelor lead. Spoilers tease that there is plenty of good stuff with Hannah and Mike together on the way and fans can’t wait to see more.