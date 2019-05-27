GiGi Hadid Rocks White Lace-Up Bikini For Vogue Photo Shoot

Now that things are heating up down south, it is time to break out the bikinis and no one does that quite like supermodel GiGi Hadid. The 24-year-old beauty recently showed off her enviable figure in a white lace-up bikini in a photo shoot for Vogue Mexico.

The magazine featured the model on the cover of its June 2019 issue and photos from the shoot include shots taken on the beaches of the Mexican Caribbean.

The magazine posted the photo of Hadid to its Instagram account Monday showing the model wearing the sexy bikini, which featured a top with a lace-up front and bottom with lace-up sides. Hadid wore a straw hat with her hair down in loose waves. The model wore natural makeup with a smokey eye and a natural red color on her lips.

Hadid shared a close-up of the shot on her Instagram page, where her natural beauty radiated as her freckles popped from being in the sun. In the snap, she is looking away from the camera with a dreamy gaze on her face.

Other snaps from the photo shoot include the supermodel posing in a stunning black one-piece swimsuit and a black tank top with bikini bottoms.

Hadid has appeared on the cover of Vogue several times and has also walked the runway for many famous brands including Versace, Chanel, Marc Jacobs, Miu Miu, and Diane von Furstenberg. In January 2016, she became a brand ambassador for Tommy Hilfiger.

Hadid is more than just a pretty face. She is also an ambassador for UNICEF. In August of 2018, she traveled to Bangladesh to help work with impoverished children.

In an interview with Elle magazine in January, Hadid spoke about her visit.

“I remember collecting money for UNICEF in elementary school. I always looked up to the ambassadors, so last year I met with UNICEF and said I wanted to focus on places that need coverage,” she explained.

“I ended up going to Bangladesh, where the refugee crisis has been going on for a year now, but the news doesn’t pick it up anymore. The way I could be most helpful was using social media and reminding people that they are still there and still need help,” she said.

Hadid and fellow ambassador Halima Aden started a CrowdRise page to support the organization’s work to help protect children.

Fans wanting to keep up with the supermodel’s life can follow her Instagram account.