Mel B Says Eddie Murphy Will ‘Always’ Be The Love Of Her Life

The Spice Girls star says the actor, who is engaged to Paige Butcher, is her 'soulmate.'

Mel B has had a spicy love life, but she’ll always have a place in her heart for her former love, actor Eddie Murphy. The Spice Girl made the admission during an interview on Piers Morgan’s Life Stories, where she answered “no comment” when asked about a rumored hookup with High School Musical star Zac Efron, and later dished on her same-sex trust with her bandmate Geri Halliwell, Too Fab reports.

In the interview, which was obtained by The Mirror before it aired on TV in the UK, Melanie Brown was asked about her past relationship with Eddie Murphy, with whom she shares 12-year-old daughter Angel Murphy Brown. When Morgan asked the singer if Murphy was the love of her life, Mel admitted that she had something “special” with the Hollywood star that she never really truly felt with anybody else.

“I’ve thought I’ve had it, but they’ve lied. His was pure. He is the love of my life. He always will be.”

Melanie Brown called Eddie Murphy her “soulmate” and went on to say that the Golden Globe-winning star showed her what “true love feels like.” Mel said the two even talked marriage, but that things became rocky in 2006 after Eddie questioned the paternity of her pregnancy.

Morgan then played a 13-year-old interview clip of Murphy questioning their then-unborn child’s paternity. While Mel B noted “it’s not a nice thing to hear,” she set the record straight on her current relationship with her baby’s daddy. Mel said Eddie still apologizes to this day about his paternity comments.

“We planned that baby together and we were madly in love. It just went wrong, dramatically wrong.”

Mel B's regret over split from 'soulmate' and 'love of her life' Eddie Murphy https://t.co/wdxcrelSLM pic.twitter.com/4WNps7K4my — Mirror Celeb (@MirrorCeleb) May 19, 2019

Mel B shut down Piers Morgan’s line of questioning when he asked her how she’d react if he ever ended up single again. Murphy has been in a relationship with girlfriend Paige Butcher for seven years and they have two young kids together.

Eddie Murphy has 10 children from his relationships with five different women. While he juggles relationships with multiple baby mamas, he now seems to be on good terms with all of his exes and his kids, including Mel B.

Melanie Brown long ago forgave Eddie Murphy for his earlier comments about their child’s paternity. In fact, Mel told The Guardian that she and Eddie get along just fine now and that they spend shared time together with their daughter Angel.

“We go over there as a family, we have dinners together, everything is fine… now,” Mel said. “He’s a great guy. Look, we fell in love with each other, we had a gorgeous child together.”